As Victoria ISD athletic director Spencer Gantt and West coach Courtney Boyce prepared for Wednesday’s UIL realignment, nothing was certain.
During the buildup to Wednesday’s meeting at the Region III Education Service Center, they knew anything could happen. At the 2016 realignment, East, West and Calhoun drew the short end of the stick, and were aligned with Fort Bend ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD in Rosenberg and Angleton.
Instead, Wednesday brought good news for the Titans and Warriors as they stayed with Corpus Christi ISD in District 14-5A, Division I, an eight team district.
The only changes to the district were the departures of Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland to 5A, Division II, and the addition of Corpus Christi Miller.
"It was exactly what we wanted," Gantt said. "Obviously, you hate to lose good teams like Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland (in football), but we added a good team in Corpus Christi Miller coming back up. We love that district."
In District 29-5A for basketball and volleyball, the only change for East and West's district is the addition of Miller. Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland remain in the district along with the Corpus Christi ISD schools.
"The football district is the only one that actually changed," Gantt said. "It does make it a lot easier when it comes to scheduling and getting everything lined out."
West advanced to the playoffs for a third consecutive year while in a district with Corpus Christi. The return of Miller, who jumped from Class 4A, Division I, is the first time the two will play each other since 2019 when the two were district foes.
“I think knowing our opponents, and them knowing us, it does create some difficulty in that sense,” Boyce said. “But the rivalries, Victoria and Corpus have played each other for so many years. I think that’s exciting.”
East went 6-4 in 2021, missing the playoffs by one game after advancing to bi-district in 2020.
"There's some really good rivalries with CCISD," said East coach Roland Gonzalez. "We're pleased to be back playing those teams. There's familiarity. Our kids are accustomed to coming to Corpus and playing down there and there's good competition."
With an eight-team district, East and West will be able to have three non-district games for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Boyce held talks with San Antonio Davenport, Leander Glenn and Alice as possible non-district opponents for the Warriors, but nothing had been finalized.
“It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had that,” Boyce said. “I think it gives our younger kids, those that haven’t had much experience on varsity, an opportunity to get another game under their belt. You’re also able to evaluate yourself as a team and as a coaching staff, what it is that you need to do moving forward.”
The teams in 14-5A, Division I have already drawn their district schedules. East and West will meet in the Battle for the Sword in Week 11, the final week of the season.
"It's awesome," Gonzalez said. "It's going to be a great atmosphere in that game. Last game of the year, two Victoria schools playing each other. I just can't wait to see what it turns out to be."
Calhoun stays in competitive district
Calhoun is no stranger to tough competition.
Two years ago the Sandcrabs moved into a district where five of the six teams made the playoffs. On Wednesday, Calhoun learned the teams would be different in District 15-4A, Division I, but the competition level would see no drop.
The Sandcrabs drop Alice, Calallen and Tuloso-Midway — who moved into District 16-4A, Division I — but gain Pleasanton, Floresville, Rockport-Fulton and La Vernia.
"It didn't matter which direction we went, we were gonna be in a good district," said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. "It's always exciting for change. When you play in the same district year in and year out, I think sometimes you lose some of the excitement. So it's exciting for the kids and coaches for a different change, so we're looking forward to it."
The realignment breaks a four-year streak where Calhoun and Calallen were in the same district. The two either shared or won outright district titles three out of four years.
The district retains Beeville, which lost to Pleasanton in the Class 4A, Division I area playoffs. Pleasanton reached the regional semifinals last season.
Rockport-Fulton moves up from Class 4A, Division II and Floresville drops down from Class 5A, Division II. Both were area finalists in 2021.
"Pleasanton had a great year last year," Whitaker said. "Floresville's going to be dropping down they played good folks the last couple years, looked good. Rockport's coming up, they'd had an extended run the last few years. It didn't matter where we went, we knew we were gonna be playing in a tough district."
Calhoun will begin the season looking for its fifth straight playoff appearance but needing to replace a large graduating class.
In addition, Calhoun has playoff teams Gregory-Portland, Yoakum and Sinton on its unofficial non-district schedule.
The Sandcrabs coaching staff is hoping the tough competition will prepare their players for the postseason, just like it has in years past.
"We hope that we can keep our playoff streak going, but it's going to be tough," Whitaker said. "We're going to be replacing a lot of kids. We had a large senior class, so our kids right now are working hard in the offseason and all you can do is prepare the best you can and hope the ball bounces your way when you get out there on Friday nights."
In basketball and volleyball, Calhoun will play in District 30-4A with Beeville, West Oso, Ingleside, Orange Grove, Rockport-Fulton and Sinton.
