Season tickets for Victoria East and West football will go on sale to the general public soon.
New ticket holders can buy season tickets starting on Aug. 14 through Aug. 20.
Returning ticket holders can exchange their tickets through Aug. 13.
All tickets will go on sale Aug. 21.
West hosts San Antonio Davenport on Aug. 26 to open the season.
East will host New Braunfels Canyon on Sept. 2 for its home opener.
The Battle of the Boot between East and West will take place on Nov. 4.
