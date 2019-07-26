As Amy Ohrt accepted her breakaway national championship, she was in shock. It wasn’t supposed to happen.
“I was speechless whenever I won; it was really cool,” Amy said. “I never thought I could actually win. I knew I could compete at nationals, but winning is just crazy.”
Orht, a 13-year-old Victoria native, has been riding horses since she was 4 and competing for almost as long. Amy had made the national finals in rodeo multiple times but had never come in first before winning the breakaway in this year’s National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
Amy’s father, Tommy Ohrt, said he believes one reason she has had so much success is the discipline she and her horse have during the rodeo.
“You need to teach the horse discipline for an event like this,” Ohrt said. “The horse can’t take off early or have a nervous wiggle. If it touches the barrier before the calf goes where it needs to, then it’s an automatic disqualification. And Amy is so focused out there, it takes an incredible amount of concentration.”
Even with her parents coaching, Amy still felt nervous at nationals, but dealt with it by staying somewhere quiet and clearing her mind between runs.
For Amy, watching the events could lead her to getting too pumped up and making a mistake, but by staying away from the excitement allows her to stay calm.
Watching Amy compete at nationals was a nerve-wracking experience for her mother, Sheila Ohrt. And while she was nervous watching her daughter, she was also extremely proud.
“Just watching Amy make her runs at nationals was a crazy experience,” Ohrt said. “I was in awe seeing how at ease she was during everything. If she wasn’t nervous riding, then I was watching.”
Tommy Ohrt traveled more than 1,000 miles with Amy and their horse to Huron, S.D., for the rodeo, and was overjoyed watching his daughter take home top honors.
“It’s amazing seeing her success,” Ohrt said. “We practice a lot and train the horses constantly, so to see that hard work pay off is a great feeling. I can’t even describe it.”
Amy is a firm believer in practice, and attributes her success to it.
Amy said she hopes to continue competing in rodeo, and her goal is making it to the sport’s biggest stage.
“I want to keep doing this and go to college to compete in rodeo,” Amy said. “My ultimate goal is to make the National Finals Rodeo.”
Rodeo is Amy’s passion, and it’s something she doesn’t ever see herself leaving behind.
“I can’t think of one thing I dislike about rodeo,” Amy said. “But my favorite thing is competing against all these people from around the country and seeing all of my friends and spending time with them.”
