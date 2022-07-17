TYLER — After trailing through most of the game, the Victoria Northeast All Stars brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning of Sunday's elimination game at Faulkner Park.
But Pearland relief pitcher Nathan Delao got the final two outs to preserve a 6-4 win in the Junior League Division of the 20th Texas East Little League State Tournament, eliminating the Victoria team after its second weekend loss.
Pearland (1-1) advances to another elimination game at 7 p.m. Monday against either Bridge City or Columbus. Victoria's season comes an end. Victoria Northeast lost 6-4 on Saturday to the Columbus Little League.
Trailing 6-1 on Sunday, the Victoria All Stars staged a rally, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh.
JJ Lumpkins, who had two singles, walked to begin the inning. He stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch. It was his second run scored of the game.
After an out, Pearland pitcher Juan Leija Jr. reached his 95-pitch limit and in came Delao.
Derrick Gadona, who had doubled in Lumpkins in the first, walked and followed with stolen bases of second and third. He came home on Landon Gandy's RBI groundout to bring Victoria NE to within 6-3.
Andrew Alvardo, who walked after Gadona, stole second and went on third on Gandy's groundout. He then scored on a passed ball to make it 6-4.
Devin Cuevas walked and stole second, but Pearland got the final out.
Other hits for Victoria were from Jordan Ring (2 singles) and Trent Garcia (2 singles).
Pearland starting pitcher Leija threw 6.1 innings, striking out six.
Layland Ring threw 5.2 innings for Victoria, striking out three. Gadona came in on the mound got the final out for his team with a strikeout.
After Victoria scored in the top of the first, Pearland tied it at 1-1 as David Alanis doubled and went to third on Caleb Padua's single. Alanis scored on Nate Rios' sacrifice fly to center.
Pearland went up 2-1 in the second as Ty Womack walked, eventually reaching third and then scoring on a wild pitch.
The squad went up 5-1 in the third as Padua and Rios singled after an out. After another out, Greg Trevino singled in Padua. Rios made it home on wild pitch and Trevino scored on a balk.
Rios singled to start the fifth and made it to second on a balk. Womack hit to the right side to move Rios to third. Then Trevino's sacrifice fly to left scored Rios for a 6-1 advantage.
