Following are the pairings and tee times for Friday’s round of the APT Victoria Open.

8 a.m.

Cole Ray

Austen Christiansen

Zander Lozano

Rob Hudson

8:10 a.m.

Toni Hakula

Tyler Gann

Alden Fortner

Cody Burrows

Josh Montgomery

Stephen Osborne

8:20 a.m.

Tayler Termeer

Peter Thorseth (a)

Brian Rowell

Connor Slane

Sutherland Stith

Curtis Reed

8:30 a.m.

Maxwell Miller

Nicholas Flanagan

Aj McInerney

Landon Lyons

Brandon Baumgarten

Ryan Alford

8:40 a.m.

Baxter Ward

Hunter Robinson

Grant Schroeder

Remington Shoults

Nick Louy

Ben Suarez

8:50 a.m.

Angelo Leyvani

Bobby Hudson

Chuck Spears

Jake McCrory

Trey Brooks

Chris Brown

9 a.m.

John Kozelsky (a)

Robby Ormand

Matthew Henson

Brandon Pierce

Jacob Bishop

Jeff Wibawa

9:10 a.m.

Peyton Wilhoit

Logan McCracken

Scott Newton

Joe Mitchell Jr.

Jonathan Allen

Jake Truss

9:20 a.m.

Cory Churchman

Braden Bailey

Brad Brunner

Micah Rodgers

Tyler Kolb

Quinn Edwards

9:30 a.m.

Blake Trimble

Michael Arnaud

Zachary Olsen

Garrett Fey

Sam DeBartolo

Shane Hall

9:40 a.m.

Kirk Thomas II

Blake Kelley

Trent Whitekiller

Jacob Veerman

Camden DeBonis

Ryan Myers

9:50 a.m.

Kyle Pritchard

Mikel Martinson

Myles Lewis

