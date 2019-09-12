Following are the pairings and tee times for Friday’s round of the APT Victoria Open.
8 a.m.
Cole Ray
Austen Christiansen
Zander Lozano
Rob Hudson
8:10 a.m.
Toni Hakula
Tyler Gann
Alden Fortner
Cody Burrows
Josh Montgomery
Stephen Osborne
8:20 a.m.
Tayler Termeer
Peter Thorseth (a)
Brian Rowell
Connor Slane
Sutherland Stith
Curtis Reed
8:30 a.m.
Maxwell Miller
Nicholas Flanagan
Aj McInerney
Landon Lyons
Brandon Baumgarten
Ryan Alford
8:40 a.m.
Baxter Ward
Hunter Robinson
Grant Schroeder
Remington Shoults
Nick Louy
Ben Suarez
8:50 a.m.
Angelo Leyvani
Bobby Hudson
Chuck Spears
Jake McCrory
Trey Brooks
Chris Brown
9 a.m.
John Kozelsky (a)
Robby Ormand
Matthew Henson
Brandon Pierce
Jacob Bishop
Jeff Wibawa
9:10 a.m.
Peyton Wilhoit
Logan McCracken
Scott Newton
Joe Mitchell Jr.
Jonathan Allen
Jake Truss
9:20 a.m.
Cory Churchman
Braden Bailey
Brad Brunner
Micah Rodgers
Tyler Kolb
Quinn Edwards
9:30 a.m.
Blake Trimble
Michael Arnaud
Zachary Olsen
Garrett Fey
Sam DeBartolo
Shane Hall
9:40 a.m.
Kirk Thomas II
Blake Kelley
Trent Whitekiller
Jacob Veerman
Camden DeBonis
Ryan Myers
9:50 a.m.
Kyle Pritchard
Mikel Martinson
Myles Lewis
