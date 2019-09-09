Following are the pairings for the Victoria Open first round on Wednesday.
# Time Name
1 7:30 Brian Rowell, Myles Lewis, Curtis Reed
10 7:30 Peyton Wilhoit, Trent Whitekiller, Cory Churchman
1 7:40 Logan McCracken, Blake Trimble, Toni Hakula
10 7:40 Robby Ormand, Nicholas Flanagan, Derek Oland
1 7:50 Landon Lyons, Braden Bailey, Aj McInerney
10 7:50 Michael Arnaud, Rob Hudson, Brandon Pierce
1 8:00 Brad Brunner, Bobby Hudson, Mikel Martinson
10 8:00 Tyler Gann, Grant Bennett, Zachary Olsen
1 8:10 Garrett Fey, Kirk Thomas II, Micah Rodgers
10 8:10 Matthew Henson, Quinn Edwards, Cody Burrows
1 8:20 Chuck Spears, Baxter Ward, Cole Ray
10 8:20 Alden Fortner, Jake McCrory, Tayler Termeer
1 8:30 Hunter Robinson, Grant Schroeder, Scott Newton
10 8:30 Samuel Marx, Camden DeBonis, Tyler Kolb
1 8:40 Jacob Bishop, Brandon Baumgarten, Nick Louy
10 8:40 Josh Montgomery, Remington Shoults, Kyle Pritchard
1 8:50 Dylan Coffer, Stephen Osborne, PJ Collier
10 8:50 Ryan Alford, Maxwell Miller, Jacob Veerman
1 9:00 Ben Suarez, Austen Christiansen, Jeff Wibawa
10 9:00 Shane Hall, Trey Brooks, Chris Brown
1 9:10 Zander Lozano, Sam DeBartolo, Sutherland Stith
10 9:10 Peter Thorseth (a), Ryan Myers, Connor Slane
1 9:20 Jonathan Allen, Angelo Leyvani, John Kozelsky (a)
10 9:20 Blake Kelley, Jake Truss, Joe Mitchell Jr.
Round 2: Victoria Country Club 09/12/2019
# Time Name
1 7:30 Peyton Wilhoit, Trent Whitekiller, Cory Churchman
10 7:30 Brian Rowell, Myles Lewis, Curtis Reed
1 7:40 Robby Ormand, Nicholas Flanagan, Derek Oland
10 7:40 Logan McCracken, Blake Trimble, Toni Hakula
1 7:50 Michael Arnaud, Rob Hudson, Brandon Pierce
10 7:50 Landon Lyons, Braden Bailey, Aj McInerney
1 8:00 Tyler Gann, Grant Bennett, Zachary Olsen
10 8:00 Brad Brunner, Bobby Hudson, Mikel Martinson
1 8:10 Matthew Henson, Quinn Edwards, Cody Burrows
10 8:10 Garrett Fey, Kirk Thomas II, Micah Rodgers
1 8:20 Alden Fortner, Jake McCrory, Tayler Termeer
10 8:20 Chuck Spears, Baxter Ward, Cole Ray
1 8:30 Samuel Marx, Camden DeBonis, Tyler Kolb
10 8:30 Hunter Robinson, Grant Schroeder, Scott Newton
1 8:40 Josh Montgomery, Remington Shoults, Kyle Pritchard
10 8:40 Jacob Bishop, Brandon Baumgarten, Nick Louy
1 8:50 Ryan Alford, Maxwell Miller, Jacob Veerman
10 8:50 Dylan Coffer, Stephen Osborne, PJ Collier
1 9:00 Shane Hall, Trey Brooks, Chris Brown
10 9:00 Ben Suarez, Austen Christiansen, Jeff Wibawa
1 9:10 Peter Thorseth (a), Ryan Myers, Connor Slane
10 9:10 Zander Lozano, Sam DeBartolo, Sutherland Stith
1 9:20 Blake Kelley, Jake Truss, Joe Mitchell Jr.
10 9:20 Jonathan Allen, Angelo Leyvani, John Kozelsky (a)
