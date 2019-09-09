Golf logo 3

Following are the pairings for the Victoria Open first round on Wednesday.

# Time Name

1 7:30 Brian Rowell, Myles Lewis, Curtis Reed

10 7:30 Peyton Wilhoit, Trent Whitekiller, Cory Churchman

1 7:40 Logan McCracken, Blake Trimble, Toni Hakula

10 7:40 Robby Ormand, Nicholas Flanagan, Derek Oland

1 7:50 Landon Lyons, Braden Bailey, Aj McInerney

10 7:50 Michael Arnaud, Rob Hudson, Brandon Pierce

1 8:00 Brad Brunner, Bobby Hudson, Mikel Martinson

10 8:00 Tyler Gann, Grant Bennett, Zachary Olsen

1 8:10 Garrett Fey, Kirk Thomas II, Micah Rodgers

10 8:10 Matthew Henson, Quinn Edwards, Cody Burrows

1 8:20 Chuck Spears, Baxter Ward, Cole Ray

10 8:20 Alden Fortner, Jake McCrory, Tayler Termeer

1 8:30 Hunter Robinson, Grant Schroeder, Scott Newton

10 8:30 Samuel Marx, Camden DeBonis, Tyler Kolb

1 8:40 Jacob Bishop, Brandon Baumgarten, Nick Louy

10 8:40 Josh Montgomery, Remington Shoults, Kyle Pritchard

1 8:50 Dylan Coffer, Stephen Osborne, PJ Collier

10 8:50 Ryan Alford, Maxwell Miller, Jacob Veerman

1 9:00 Ben Suarez, Austen Christiansen, Jeff Wibawa

10 9:00 Shane Hall, Trey Brooks, Chris Brown

1 9:10 Zander Lozano, Sam DeBartolo, Sutherland Stith

10 9:10 Peter Thorseth (a), Ryan Myers, Connor Slane

1 9:20 Jonathan Allen, Angelo Leyvani, John Kozelsky (a)

10 9:20 Blake Kelley, Jake Truss, Joe Mitchell Jr.

Round 2: Victoria Country Club 09/12/2019

# Time Name

1 7:30 Peyton Wilhoit, Trent Whitekiller, Cory Churchman

10 7:30 Brian Rowell, Myles Lewis, Curtis Reed

1 7:40 Robby Ormand, Nicholas Flanagan, Derek Oland

10 7:40 Logan McCracken, Blake Trimble, Toni Hakula

1 7:50 Michael Arnaud, Rob Hudson, Brandon Pierce

10 7:50 Landon Lyons, Braden Bailey, Aj McInerney

1 8:00 Tyler Gann, Grant Bennett, Zachary Olsen

10 8:00 Brad Brunner, Bobby Hudson, Mikel Martinson

1 8:10 Matthew Henson, Quinn Edwards, Cody Burrows

10 8:10 Garrett Fey, Kirk Thomas II, Micah Rodgers

1 8:20 Alden Fortner, Jake McCrory, Tayler Termeer

10 8:20 Chuck Spears, Baxter Ward, Cole Ray

1 8:30 Samuel Marx, Camden DeBonis, Tyler Kolb

10 8:30 Hunter Robinson, Grant Schroeder, Scott Newton

1 8:40 Josh Montgomery, Remington Shoults, Kyle Pritchard

10 8:40 Jacob Bishop, Brandon Baumgarten, Nick Louy

1 8:50 Ryan Alford, Maxwell Miller, Jacob Veerman

10 8:50 Dylan Coffer, Stephen Osborne, PJ Collier

1 9:00 Shane Hall, Trey Brooks, Chris Brown

10 9:00 Ben Suarez, Austen Christiansen, Jeff Wibawa

1 9:10 Peter Thorseth (a), Ryan Myers, Connor Slane

10 9:10 Zander Lozano, Sam DeBartolo, Sutherland Stith

1 9:20 Blake Kelley, Jake Truss, Joe Mitchell Jr.

10 9:20 Jonathan Allen, Angelo Leyvani, John Kozelsky (a)

