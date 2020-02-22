Luis “Louie” Alvarez stretched his legs at DeLeon Plaza early Saturday morning while listening to music and prepping for the Citizens Run Against Cancer 5K, which starts in 30 minutes.
It’s the fourth time he’s done the run and plans to do it every year.
Alvarez, who moved to Victoria in 2017, runs for his father, who passed away from liver cancer.
“It was the third time he had it, Alvarez said. “The second time he beat it, third time was not so successful.”
Alvarez finished first in the 35-39 age group with a time of 28 minutes, 8 seconds.
Following are the complete results from Saturday's Citizens Run Against Cancer 5K
More than 750 people participated in the fourth annual Citizens Run Against Cancer half-marathon and 5K took place in downtown Victoria on Saturday. People started running at 6 a.m. for the half-marathon and 8 a.m. for the 5K.
Dr. Matthew McCurdy, a Radiation Oncologist at Citizens Medical Center, was the top male finisher with a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes and 19 seconds.
Money from the benefit goes back to the local community for cancer patient treatment according to run organizer Jade Hoffman.
“There’s so many people that have cancer who think they have to travel outside of Victoria for treatment,” Hoffman said. “We like bringing people out here for the cause. There’s not anything like this in Victoria.”
Citizens Health Center’s CEO Mike Olsen first started the run in 2017 to help cancer patients. Since then, it’s grown in size and has about 40 sponsors each year. They raised $27,500 in 2019.
This year, they raised about $36,000.
Alvarez will keep on running every year to help raise awareness for people with cancer and support treatment for patients in Victoria county.
“It’s amazing to see all of the people come here for one cause, trying to do more research about cancer,” Alvarez said. “Hopefully they don’t have to go through what I’ve gone through and a lot of other people have gone through.”
Following are complete results from the Citizens Run Against Cancer Half Marathon
Citizens Run For Cancer 5K results
Half Marathon
Top Male
1. Matt Mccurdy, 1:19.09, Austin
2. Tres Van Dusen, 1:37.01, Victoria
3. Phil Collins, 1:38.05, Victoria
Top Female
1. Kathy Manning, 1:39.51, Victoria
2. Spring Taylor, 1:47.23, Victoria
3. Jennifer Garcia, 1:48.20, Shiner
Top Master Male
1. Michael Diaz, 1:38.14, Round Rock
Top Master Female
1. Liane Tanguay, 1:52.36, Victoria
Age Unknown Male
1. David Solis, 2:16.31, Victoria
1-19 Male
1. Jake Fallek, 1:59.26
2. Levi Strauss, 2:28.43, Victoria
20-29 Male
1. Dawson Jacob, 1:41.59, Victoria
2. Jayce Serrano, 2:14.19, Victoria
3. Matt Spong, 2:55.30
30-39 Male
1. Ben Oliver, 1:40.48, Corpus Christi
2. Aaron Townsend, 1:41.59, Victoria
3. Joseph Olive, 1:44.48, Cuero
4. Tommy Holman, 1:46.43, Victoria
5. Rick Liang, 1:50.24, Houston
6. Jarrod Boyd, 1:1:52.29, Victoria
7. Matt Simmons, 1:55.06, Victoria
8. Mark Litchke, 1:55.15
9. Daniel Smith, 1:56.44, Victoria
10. TJ Girt, 1:59.05, Victoria
11. James White, 2:00.34, Victoria
40-49 Male
1. Noah Mitchell, 1:39.29, Austin
2. Bruce Wickliffe, 1:43.21, Victoria
3. Asiano Davilla, 1:44.18
4. Shannon Jones, 1:45.04, Inez
5. David Arnold, 1:46.45, Victoria
6. Bart Strauss, 1:51.40, Victoria
7. Ryan Robol, 1:56.44, Houston
8. Chad McPherson, 1:59.54
9. Jesse Pisors, 2:13.55. Victoria
10. James Martinez, 2:29.35, Victoria
11. Davis Farquhar, 2:32.24, El Campo
12. Juan Mejia, 2:51.49, League City
50-59 Male
1. John Ceballos, 1:42.11, Corpus Christi
2. Jesse Dehoyos, 1:43.06, Corpus Christi
3. Chris Wagner, 1:45.06, Victoria
4. Greg Guerrero, 2:00.05, Victoria
5. Abe Ajrami, 2:01.14, Victoria
6. Mohammed Sabbagh, 2:08.42, Victoria
7. Luciano Garcia, 2:09.55, Houston
8. Michael Stowers, 2:11.39, Floresville
9. Gary Janak, 2:12.08, Victoria
10. Matthew Andrews, 2:14.06, San Antonio
11. Todd Craven, 2:16.47, Gonzales
12. Tom Sawyer, 2:33.01, Victoria
13. KC Boren, 2:40.31, Victoria
60-69 Male
1. Ed Like, 1:56.52, San Antonio
2. Tom Curtis, 2:00.04, Victoria
3. Steven head, 2:13.12, Victoria
4. Hugo Velez, 2:13.35, New Braunfels
5. Dick Duncan, 2:13.39, Corpus Christi
6. Chris Mcginty, 2:22.42, Corpus Christi
7. Terry Scovill, 2:54.29, Richmond
70-99 Male
1. Thomas Roberts, 2:25.44, Victoria
20-29 Female
1. Cheyenne Meyer, 1:49.34, Austin
2. Aysa Baldera, 2:07.53, Port Lavaca
3. Jessye Ruiz, 2:39. 34, Victoria
30-39 Female
1. Mira Bautista, 2:00.30, Bay City
2. Sarah Chumbley, 2:08.08, Bishop
3. Crystal Aguilar, 2:09.46
4. Amber Alegria, 2:13.15, Victoria
5. Aleix Busselman, 2:26.56, Inez
6. Sema Shnowski, 2:26.58, Victoria
7. Drew Hennig, 2:30.16, Hutto
8. Summer Laake, 2:35.21, Cuero
9. Jenni Pinson, 2:35.22, Nursery
10. Lori Linville, 2:42.01, League City
11. Amy Kocian, 3:03.48, Victoria
12. Susan De La Garza, Point Comfort
40-49 Female
1. Ofelia Elizondo, 1:58.21, Victoria
2. Sonya Luna, 2:02.28, Victoria
3. Marina Saldivar, 2:14.16, Victoria
4. Lucy Realvasquez, 2:16.33, Tomball
5. Madlyn Ortiz, 2:17.08, Corpus Christi
6. Debbie Baldera, 2:19.37, Port Lavaca
7. Sheila Bauer, 2:21.27, Victoria
8. Bell Phillips, 2:29.33, Palacios
9 Angela Martinez, 2:29.34, Victoria
10. Amanda Rickman, 2:36.14, Cuero
11. Becky Falcon, 2:55.28, Rosharon
12. Stephanie Means, 2:57.01, Victoria
13. Lea Velez, 3:00.12, New Braunfels
14. Megan Strauss, 3:31.10, Victoria
50-59 Female
1. Elizabeth Perez, 2:09.33, Victoria
2. Amy Lewing, 2:12.40, El Campo
3. Nora Rodriguez, 2:20.30
4. Diva Burns, 2:23.43, Glendora
5. Yvonne Dunn, 2:34.25, Beeville
6. Monica Delgado, 2:52.12
7. Lisa Reinke, 2:54.02, Victoria
8. Linda Weave, 3:40.51, Spring
60-69 Female
1. Dee-Ann Dobson, 2:08.18, Corpus Christi
2. Mary Hines, 2:27.18, Corpus Christi
3. Lori Scovill, 2:54.30, Richmond
5K Results (Top 3 finishers)
1-10 Male
1. Myles Hamilton, 34.51, Victoria
2. Chase Cavazos, 37.24
3. Weston Kucera, 42.13
11-13 Male
1. Nicholas Angerstein, 23:51, Victoria
2. Landon Mozisek, 24:47
3. Tanner Weitz, 25:18
14-16 Male
1. Tyler Gantt, 21:54, Victoria
2. Connor Yur, 26:54
3. Mathu Hamilton, 27:23, Victoria
17-19 Male
1. Jack Letsinger, 22:14
2. Nathan Withers, 26:57
20-24 Male
1. Dalton Dieringer, 26:34, Hallettsville
2. Eduardo Silva, 27:12, Edna
3. Eric Martinez, 29:00, Victoria
25-29 Male
1. Hunter Dodd, 21:42, Victoria
2. Matthew Hernandez, 22:25, Victoria
3. Henry Salinas, 23:43, Victoria
30-34 Male
1. Brandon Hore, 23:18, Victoria
2. Joe Castillo, 24:46, Victoria
3. Jason Pahmiyer, 25:28, Victoria
35-39 Male
1. Luis Alvarez, 24:06, Victoria
2. Mike Becker, 26:02, Shiner
3. Abraham Mendoza, 26:52, Victoria
40-44 Male
1. Warren Udd, 19:27, Victoria
2. Ray Conteras, 21:21, Corpus Christi
3. Mark Hernandez, 22:52, Victoria
45-49 Male
1. Shane Kucera, 19:11, Blessing
2. Larry Robinson, 26:28, Austin
3. John Weitz, 27:20
50-54 Male
1. Tim Ley, 22:29, Cuero
2. Kenneth Cejka, 31:09, Shiner
3. JF Ybarra
55-59 Male
1. Richard Garcia, 29:51, Victoria
2. Jake Light, 32:20, Victoria
3. Matt Klacman, 35:17, Victoria
60-64 Male
1. Arthur Hernandez, 23:56, Victoria
2. John Gohmet, 26:51
3. Ty Harriss, 26:47, Port Lavaca
65-69 Male
1. Ben Delgado, 26:40, Corpus Christi
2. Luis Guerra, 27:00, Victoria
3. Joseph Crisp, 27:57, Victoria
70-74 Male
1. Lane Johnson, 35:10, Victoria
2. Don Womble, 39:55, West Columbia
3. John Elmore, 46:49, Victoria
75-99 Male
1. Bill Seerdan, 37:12, Victoria
2. Leroy Davis, 46:49, Victoria
3. Glenn Schuck, 57:01, Victoria
1-10 Female
1. Sunny Taylor, 25:29
2. Emery Rainey, 30:08, Victoria
3. Kyleigh Sozisek, 32:02, Victoria
11-13 Female
1. Caroline Valdes, 26:52
2. Isabella Mata, 30:00
3. Skylar Crisp, 34:43
14-16 Female
1. Kloe Cowan, 23:19, Victoria
2. Chelsea Senz, 23:29, Port Lavaca
3. Krysten Nicholson, 23:45
17-19 Female
1. Julia Clark, 23:19, Victoria
2. Kacey Deckert, 33:04
3. Savannah Mozisek, 49:57
20-24 Female
1. Jocee Bennett, 24:18
2. Monica Gonzalez, 24:23, Victoria
3. Lauren Leslie, 24:32, Victoria
25-29 Female
1. Megan Lange, 25:03, Meyerville
2. Jessica Schwab, 25:49, Victoria
3. Kassiee Svab, 26:30, Victoria
30-34 Female
1. Kristen Carpenter, 24:49, Victoria
2. Sarah Castro, 26:26
3. Jaymie Heibel, 27:11, Victoria
35-39 Female
1. Erm Arnold, 27:12, Victoria
2. Monica Jacob, 28:04, Victoria
3. Sarah Soliz, 29:20 Victoria
40-44 Female
1. Leana Turner, 23:22, Victoria
2.Monica Lassmann, 27:34, Meyersville
3. Christie Mayer, 29:10 Victoria
45-49 Female
1. Jennifer Gantt, 26:15, Victoria
2. Frances Moya, 27:27, Port Lavaca
3. Patricia Nagle, 28:57, Goliad
50-54 Female
1. Marnie Gabrysch, 30:16, Ganado
2. Renee Cejka, 31:02
3. Wendy McHaney, Victoria
55-59 Female
1. Vicky Harjes, 30:48, Victoria
2. Cathy Valenta, 32:21, Victoria
3. Christina Olson, 36:11, Victoria
60-64 Female
1. Stormy Harvey, 29:45, Victoria
2. Nancy Anderson, 30:55, Rockport
3. Angie Mayer, 40:00, Victoria
70-74 Female
1. Janell Craven, 42:17
2. Bernie Koliba, 51:36, Victoria
3. Mary Dominguez, 51:36, Victoria
