Victoria resident thankful for former teammate's Hall of Fame induction

George Charkalis was surprised when he received a phone call in 2015 from Gene Bahnsen, his former football coach at Wharton County Junior College.
Bahnsen told Charkalis that Cliff Branch would be visiting Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grill in El Campo.
Charkalis was a teammate of Branch on the 1967 Wharton County team. Branch would go on to play at the University of Colorado and the Oakland Raiders.
Charkalis had a Wharton County jersey Branch wore (No. 21 as he did with the Raiders) on the wall at the restaurant.
Branch had lost his Wharton County jersey and a number of other possessions in a fire.
Charkalis agreed to give Branch his jersey, and was able to spend some time with his former teammate.
“He was a gentleman,” Charkalis said. “I was a lineman, but I enjoyed the little interaction when we were on the team together. But I remember how nice he was later on when we got to meet again.”
Branch, who went to high school at Houston Worthing, died in 2019 at the age of 71.
But Charkalis, who runs the Greek Bros. Bar & Grill in Victoria, thought of Branch as he watched his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Branch was inducted by Raiders owner and close friend Mark Davis. Branch’s induction speech was given by his sister Elaine Anderson, who thanked Bahnsen for coming to the ceremony.
Branch finished his NFL career in 1985 with 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns.
He played in the 1976, 1980 and 1983 Super Bowls, and had a 99-yard touchdown reception in the 1983 Super Bowl against the Washington Redskins.
“The first thing that comes to mind is how fast he was,” Charkalis said. “At Wharton, we had a couple of our formations — and this is before they were doing 40 times they were doing 100 — and our whole backfield was under 10 (seconds).
“At his induction ceremony,” Charkalis added, “they showed him running into the end zone where they had this sign that said, ‘Cliff Branch, No. 21, Speed Kills.’”
