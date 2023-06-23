The sound of "The Star-Spangled Banner" playing in the ears of Ben Keating on June 11 was a moment of bliss for the 51-year-old race car driver.

The Victoria resident, who owns 28 car dealerships, including five in the Crossroads, stood atop the podium at The Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Le Mans, France, after placing first in the GTE-Am classification with his Corvette Racing teammates Nicky Catsburg and Nicolas Varrone.

It was the first year Keating competed in the No. 33 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, switching over from the Aston Martin Vantage, the car he won his first Le Mans race in last year.

“As an American driver driving an American car for an American team (meant) that when we won the race we got to stand under the American flag and hear "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the podium being played in front of 300,00 fans,” Keating said. “(It) was just phenomenal.”

Corvette Racing team From left to right, Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nico Varrone and Kyle Millay take a selfie after their Corvette Racing team placed first in t…

“It was a very emotional experience to hear "The Star-Spangled Banner" in that race that was so special for all of those other reasons,” he added.

Keating said he drove approximately six-and-a-half hours in the race, however, there was a moment where he and his teammates weren't confident in their ability to get on the podium, let alone finish first.

Keating’s team started off in pole position, but fell all the way to the back of the 21-car field after their car experienced a failed shock.

“We had to come in and replace a shock on the front right, which put us two laps down in the race and everybody on the team just kind of had the feeling that there was no other way that we could come back from this,” Keating said.

“To work our way back to the win was phenomenal,” he added. “It was just really unbelievable. One of the best performances that I’ve ever seen in that race, but to come back from two laps down to finally win the race was just an epic comeback.”

This was Keating's ninth consecutive year competing at the Le Mans, and eighth car that he's competed in.

In 2022, Keating placed first in the No. 33 Aston Martin Vantage, which was a relief after having his first-place finish in 2021 stripped due to a violation.

However, 2023's win was much more special, not only because it was the 100th Le Mans race, but because Keating won in an American car.

“I don’t sell Aston Martins or Ferraris or Porsches, so it was a really big deal to me to race something I sell,” said Keating, the owner of Keating Auto Group. “After winning the championship last year in the Aston Martin, I stayed close with Corvette Racing and earned an invitation to drive for General Motors and to drive for Corvette Racing which was a big deal for me."

With the win at the Le Mans, Keating and his teammates are in lead position to win the FIA World Endurance Championships. If Keating wins, it will also be his second straight.

Although this year's race was the last of it's kind for the GTE class in the Le Mans, Keating hopes his success on the track can lead to him moving into another class.

“I have a lot of success and a lot of experience in LMP2," he said. "My hope is that I can earn an invitation to compete in LMP2 next year.