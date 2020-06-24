The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation will host a one-day soccer tournament July 11 at Lowe Field and Rippamonti Field in Riverside Park.
The double elimination tournament will have men’s and co-ed divisions, and the format for both will be 5x5. The registration fee is $50 for a team of up to 10 people plus a $30-per-game referee fee to be paid in cash the day of the tournament.
Each team is guaranteed a minimum of two games. Registered teams will receive a schedule in advance showing the tournament bracket.
The parks and recreation department plans to host its first soccer league in the fall. Information will be shared at victoriatx.gov and on Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page as it becomes available.
The tournament will be open to spectators. Attendees are strongly advised to practice social distancing.
The registration deadline is July 7. To register a team, visit victoriatx.gov/registration or call 361-485-3200.
