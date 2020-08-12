The Victoria USBC Bowling Association honored two bowlers in their annual Hall of Fame, scholarship and director’s dinner. Savannah Wharton, a St Joseph graduate, was presented with a $650 scholarship to help with her college expenses.
Tom Crowe was inducted in to the VUSBC Hall of Fame based on his bowling achievements.
