Last weekend marked the first two days of the local city tournaments with a veteran and a newcomer taking the early lead in the race for the prestigious City Champions race.
The City Champion is based on the top scratch All Events score and not part of the tournament prize fund but will earn a trophy or plaque and be recognized as the City Champion for the year.
In the Open Tournament, a familiar name to local bowlers, Tom Crowe, had the early lead benefitting from a great Singles event score of 743. He also added sets of 620 in Team event and 508 in Doubles to total 1,871. Crowe, a VUSBC Hall of Fame member, has a zero handicap based on his average and is looking for his first City Championship.
A young lady and first-time league bowler Alyssa Adames was consistent in each of her sets with scores of 514 Team, 541 Doubles, and 538 Singles for a scratch total of 1,593. The scratch score will probably not hold up against the remaining competitors but with a 147 average entering average she should do well in the handicap events.
The early lead in the Women’s Tournament handicap events has Alyssa Adames as the front runner in the Singles Event with a score of 708, She teamed with mother Kim Adames for a score of 1,338, and leads the All Events with a nine game total of 2,103. The early lead in the Team Event is held by WD 40 with a score of 2,580. Members and individual scores are Joanna McNary (764), Olivia Jackson (517), Ida Caballero (648), and Samantha Wharton (651). The Singles event and All Events will each pay two places.
In The Open Handicap Tournament, the Singles leader is Tom Crowe with a score of 743. Michael Conchola is in second place with his set of 642. The singles event will pay eight places.
The Doubles leaders are Carlos Rabino (667) and Boyce Tesch (710) with their 1,377 total. Michael Conchola (666) and Mark Svatek (614) are in second place with a 1,280 score. Doubles will pay four places.
The All Events leader is Dezmond Sweet 1,902 and will pay seven places.
The Team Event leader is D TEAM with a score of 2,533. Team members and individual scores are Scott Snow (583), Patrick Visconti (637), Drake Hale (697), and James Smith (616).
GOOD SCRATCH SCORES FROM LAST SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN OPEN TOURNAMENT: Tom Crowe 263-743, 620, 237-606, Michael Conchola 235-653, 245-629, Woody Wood 232-634, Justin Shoup 246-626, David Matthews 238-637, 235-621, 227-615, Drake Hale 235-627, Robert Fisseler 606, and Patrick Visconti 601.
SCRATCH SCORES FROM WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT: Joanna McNary 222-619, Samantha Wharton 220-579, Lori Hammack 223, Lily Gonzalez 212.
