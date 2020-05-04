The Victoria West girls basketball team was unable to hold its basketball banquet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team announced the winners of their yearly awards on Monday.
Ashley Giesalhart was named the team's most valuable player after averaging 13 points, four assists and four rebounds this season.
Aaliyah Castillo won the fighting heart award and Alana Johnson, Lizzie Adams and Aliza Scott were named the team's most improved players.
Jamia Wilson and Dailynn Zarate earned co-defensive player of the year honors while Wilson split new comer of the year honors with Daidree Zarate.
Jayme Cavazos was named the team player of the year and Norma Kuester and Sara Matula were named co-managers of the year.
