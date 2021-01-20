Victoria West will attempt to defend its swimming titles at the District 27-5A meet at the VISD Aquatics Center.
The meet will get under way with diving competition at noon Thursday before concluding with swimming competition at noon Friday.
There will be no spectators allowed at this year’s meet because of COVID-19. But the meet will be livestreamed at aquaticscenter.visd.net.
The West boys won their fourth straight district championship last season.
The West girls ended a string of seven consecutive team titles by El Campo last season.
The district includes swimmers from West, Victoria East, El Campo, Bay City, Hallettsville, Van Vleck, Palacios, Wharton, Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny.
