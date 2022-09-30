Things could’ve gone much worse for Victoria West on Friday.
A bad snap through the end zone and a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jon-Michael Ortega on the ensuing drive put winless District 14-5A, Division I foe Corpus Christi Moody up 9-0 within the first four minutes of the Warriors’ homecoming game.
Behind 27 unanswered points, West rallied past the slow start and the Trojans for a 55-16 win at Memorial Stadium.
“What a great response,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “They didn’t put their head down and stayed focused and locked in. This team, they’ve been resilient and it showed once again.”
The Warriors (2-3, 2-0) picked up their second consecutive win on the heels of 426 yards of total offense and a season-high five takeaways by the defense.
Senior linebacker Jaxx Rangnow, who was named homecoming king at halftime, said West had no other option but to move on from the early miscues if they wanted to win.
“The safety wasn’t great,” Rangnow said. “But at West, we’re taught to move on to the next play and forget about the past. That’s what we did. We just kept going.”
Rangnow was credited with one of the Warriors’ seven tackles for a loss.
West converted four of the five turnovers into points, with a Carter Nelson interception at the end of the first half being the only one not resulting in points.
Nelson, D’andre Fillmore, Zorian Barfield and Clayton Sciba each intercepted Ortega Friday night as he finished with 130 yards passing and four interceptions.
Moody was 6 of 16 on third down compared to West’s 4 of 8, as well.
“We’ve come very far,” Nelson said. “In non-district, we struggled defensively to get a stop. But it means a lot that we’ve come together. We’ve learned to play as one and been able to make turnovers and allow our offense to make good plays from that.”
Junior quarterback Camden Repper followed up a 211-yard, four-touchdown performance in Week 5 with a 194-yard, three-touchdown showing against the Trojans.
Repper connected with Fillmore in the first quarter and Jeremiah Baldwin in the second to put West up 14-9 at the time.
Baldwin racked up 76 yards and two touchdowns on three catches.
“I was super excited, that’s for sure,” Baldwin said. “We’re not given the opportunity, you have to take it and do the most with it.”
Both marks were season-highs for the senior and Fillmore led the way with five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re solid individuals,” Boyce said. “High character, great integrity. They bust their tails at practice and that’s what happens. You work hard in practice and you get chemistry with a quarterback, he knows where you’re gonna be and opportunities are gonna come.”
Fillmore was fighting for his second touchdown inside Moody’s 5-yard line when the ball was punched loose into the end zone where sophomore offensive lineman Cruz Medina pounced on it to give West a 40-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.
While West was able to avoid catastrophe early on, the Warriors understand there will be no room for errors next week at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, who is unbeaten in district play.
“We can’t have these mistakes next week,” Baldwin said. “I think Vets is a very sound team and we can’t afford to make those mistakes.”