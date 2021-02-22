Victoria West starting pitcher Blane Zeplin felt his team needed to make a statement as they opened the season against District 29-5A foe Flour Bluff.
“I’m really proud of how we came out tonight. We showed that we’re not the doormat of this district. We came out and showed what we have,” said Zeplin.
Zeplin, riding a nice breaking ball, tossed 5 1/3 innings, striking out 11, while allowing one unearned run in West’s 7 to 3 opening night victory over Flour Bluff.
“The breaking ball is my best pitch. I have a great feel for it. I need to get a better feel for my change up, I can’t keep throwing curveballs, the hitters are going to catch on,” he said.
Zeplin opened the game striking out seven of the first eight hitters he faced, allowing his offense to go to work.
Leading off the bottom of the first inning, West’s Adam Diaz drove the ball through a left center gap. Diaz, trying to turn a double into a triple, was gunned down by a perfect relay throw to third by Flour Bluff. West then capitalized on a couple Hornet errors to end the frame with a 1 to 0 lead.
West was able to take advantage of the five errors the Hornets committed during the game, while working around the four they committed themselves.
West added a run in the third inning before putting five on the board in the 5th, giving them a comfortable 7 to 1 lead late in the game. Blake Buzzell and Brayden Goode each went 2-3 on the evening. Zeplin helped his own cause at the plate, scoring twice.
Colten Matus followed Zeplin on the mound and fought through a few defensive miscues to finish the game for the Warriors.
West head coach Manuel Alvarado was pleased with his teams’ play.
“I feel really good about the way we played tonight, seeing how we only had one scrimmage. The kids have been working really hard with the time we have had. They came out and did a great job tonight.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Flour Bluff 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 5 5
West 1 0 1 0 5 0 X 7 9 4
W-Blane Zeplin (1-0) L-Aiden Perez (0-1)
Highlights-(West) Buzzell 2-3 2 RBI, Goode 2-3 RBI, Zeplin 2 runs scored
Records-Flour Bluff (0-1, 0-1)
West (1-0, 1-0)
