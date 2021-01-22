Branton Rainey broke his school record in the 500-yard freestyle by 7 seconds.
But Rainey was just as happy to see his Victoria West teammates succeed.
“Everyone here is lifting each other up,” he said. “We’re picking each other up when we’re down and celebrating each other’s victories.”
Rainey, a junior, won two individual gold medals and two silver medals in relay events to help lead the Warriors to their fifth straight team championship at the District 27-5A meet Friday at the VISD Aquatics Center.
West won the title with 136.5 points, while El Campo was second with 121.5, and Bay City was third with 99.
The meet was held without spectators as the result of COVID-19 restrictions.
“I am very happy with the boys,” said West coach Kathleen Fitzgerald. “We did so well. Everybody dropped times.”
Rainey had a time of 5 minutes, 11.59 seconds in the 500. He also won the 200 freestyle and swam a leg on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays that finished second.
“My goal for this meet was for us to work as a team and do our best and continue our legacy of being district champions,” he said. “I swam better than I ever have. I dropped time in all my events and I felt good all day.”
West’s Ross Nunley also captured a gold medal by winning the 100 freestyle.
“We focused more on technique earlier in the season and then fine tuning it into endurance,” Fitzgerald said. “More so of narrowing it down to the basics of being the first person off the block and get yourself out there. We had a mini-taper this week and we’ll do a more of a fine tuner for regionals.”
Regaining the throne
The El Campo girls had their streak of seven consecutive team titles snapped by Victoria West last season.
But the Ladybirds were back on top this season after scoring 154 points. Victoria East was second with 93 points, and Bay City was third with 61.
“It’s been a tough year, as far as just trying to get anything done,” said first-year El Campo coach Kelly Garner. “I can’t say enough about what Coach (Richard) Nava left. This program was already established and he left a lot to work with.”
Kendall Beal won the 100 backstroke and Riley Wallis finished first in the 100 breaststroke for the Ladybirds.
Beal and Wallis teamed up with Allison Evans and Juliann Little to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
“I think everyone swam a lot harder,” said Evans, a sophomore. “We all dropped time. We just practiced really hard. We had new sets that we did this year and we swam in a lot more swim meets than we usually did.”
Individual honor
El Campo’s Gage Garner made the most of his final district meet.
Garner, a senior, won the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays to be named the Outstanding Male Swimmer of the meet.
“It means a lot,” Garner said. “I’ve seen some of my friends win it in previous years and it feels good to join them.”
Garner was pleased with the Ricebirds’ overall performance, which included a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke by Zane Garner.
“I swam my best time in all my events,” Gage Garner said. “Our whole team did and we had a really good meet overall.”
Promising start
Victoria West freshman Shelby Travis won the 200 freestyle and finished second in the 100 freestyle, barely missing school records in both events.
“She is so close,” Fitzgerald added. “Like a second away and three-hundreths of a second away from breaking the 200 free and 100 free records. She can definitely do that between now and regionals.”
Regional meet
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the regional meet at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
The girls meet is scheduled for Feb. 4, and the boys meet will be held Feb. 6.
