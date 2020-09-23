Victoria West’s season-opening football game against Boerne Champion scheduled for Friday night at Memorial Stadium has been canceled, Victoria Independent School District officials confirmed.
The decision was made Wednesday after several West athletes tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with those who tested positive, according to the VISD.
“If you test positive, you go into quarantine,” said VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt. “Then, we do the close-contact tracing. Anybody who is determined close contact also has to go into quarantine.”
Gantt said the number of athletes who tested positive or came in contact with the athletes who tested positive mandated the district to cancel the game.
“The district has a percentage at 20 percent,” he said. “If we’re at 20 percent, whether it’s for a school, or a campus or a athletic team, then basically our rule is we’re going to shut that down. We are over that 20 percent.
What that says is the percentage doesn’t allow the coaching staff to safely field a team and play a game.”
West head football coach Courtney Boyce refused to comment on the number of positive tests.
“It’s a big disappointment for the kids,” Boyce said. “They’ve been working really hard and it’s tough. This is just something we’re going to have to move forward from.”
Fans who purchased tickets for Friday night’s game may contact the VISD Athletic Office about a refund.
Gantt said the West junior varsity and freshman teams practice separately from the varsity.
As a result, the West junior varsity game scheduled for Wednesday and the freshman game Thursday were expected to be played.
In addition, Gantt said the Hallettsville Sacred Heart-Victoria St. Joseph game scheduled for Friday at Patti Welder Stadium has been moved to Memorial Stadium.
Gantt said he had spoken to St. Joseph athletic director and head football coach James Duprie about the change.
“Patti Welder because of the amount of rain we got there,” Gantt said, “There is no way we can get that field ready for play.”
Gantt was unsure whether the Warriors would be able to play their District 15-5A, Division I opener scheduled for Oct. 2 at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff.
Gantt plans to contact the district executive committee to discuss possible scenarios for next week’s game.
Boyce said the Warriors would do tutorials the rest of the week and resume practice Monday.
“If we don’t get to play next week,” Gantt said. "We have built in at the end of the season a date for make-ups or to replay a game that could not have been played.”
Gantt said Victoria East’s season opener at San Antonio Southwest Legacy will be played as scheduled.
(1) comment
what a shame.....a few destroys the hopes of the many
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.