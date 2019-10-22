The Victoria West Volleyball team clinched a district 30-5A title on Monday night with a win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Warriors improved on their unbeaten district season on the night, winning in three sets: 25-19, 25-14, 25-16.
With the win, Victoria West improves to 32-7 on the season and 14-0 in district. The Warriors have not lost a match since August.
West will play Moody at home on Friday before playing at Victoria East to close out the season next Tuesday. This is the 10th straight playoff berth for West.
