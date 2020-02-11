Victoria West had a number of District 30-5A wins in mind at the beginning of the year.
Kevin Rankin isn’t upset the Warriors have already reached that number and could surpass it.
“We had a goal at the beginning of the year to get nine wins,” Rankin said. “Nine wins clinches a playoff berth. It was East so of course we wanted to beat them two times in the year.”
West stayed on course with a 50-39 district win over the Titans on Tuesday night at the Victoria East gym.
The Warriors (14-15) improved to 9-5 in district with their eighth win in the last 10 games, and clinched their first playoff since the 2015-16 season in the process.
“We put a lot of pressure on our kids about them working hard,” said West coach Pat Erskine. “We didn’t have a whole lot of that last year. We were young, inexperienced and sometimes putting those kind of words in kids’ minds they can’t wrap their heads around it.”
Rankin scored 29 points and La’Trell Barfield had 10 to lead the Warriors, who held a double-digit lead at halftime before struggling some in the final two quarters.
“We didn’t play very well even though we won, but we’ll take that,” Rankin said. “We need to improve our decision making in crucial times. Even when we’re up 20, we still need to execute and play at a high level.”
Erskine has seen tremendous improvement from a team that went 1-15 in district last season.
“This year was a little different,” he said. “We told them if they keep working hard, they’d have an opportunity. We foresaw that we at least could compete. We thought the top four teams would be those teams we’ve been competing against and it just so happens we’re one of them now.”
Ed Clay scored 12 points to pace the Titans (8-23), who fell to 2-12 in district.
East coach John Howie declined to comment after the game.
Erskine still sees room for improvement with two games remaining before beginning postseason competition.
“They’re still babies,” he said. “You can still see a lot of inexperience in decision making in games like this. Every game is big for them and they have to win, they have to win and they have to win. There wasn’t a whole lot of cushion. They’ve put the pressure on themselves, but also they decided to work for something like this.”
Rankin has seen the time the Warriors have put in the gym pay off, and he wants it to continue.
“We’ve all grown up as a person mentally and physically,” he said. “Since Day 1, we’ve been ready.”
District 30-5A
Victoria West 50, Victoria East 39
Points: (W) La’Trell Barfield 10, Omar Posada 4, Sammy Brito 2, Jadyn Smith 2, Kevin Rankin 29. (E) Kaiden Perry 2, Daemien Robles 3, Andrew Alexander 4, Ed Clay 12, Terrence Terrell 7, Jayden Kueker 4, Nydric Dean 7.
Halftime: West 28-15. 3-pointers: Barfield 2, Rankin, Robles, Clay, Dean. Records: West 14-15, 9-5; East 2-12, 8-23. JV: East, 66-59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.