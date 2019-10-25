With the playoffs on the line, Bryce Sitka and Victoria West knew that they would have to up their game.
“We’ve just all been pushing each other and coming out each day with an intensity in each practice,” Sitka said. “The whole team has really stepped up, and we’re ready.”
The Warriors came into Friday night's game riding a two-game win streak but went up against Flour Bluff (5-4, 4-2) in a District 15-5A, Division I game. The Hornets had only lost one game in district all year, and that was to Corpus Christi Miller, who is undefeated on the season.
West came out on top in the matchup, staying in the playoff race with a 35-16 win over Flour Bluff to improve to 4-4 on the season and 4-2 in district play.
“I’m so excited,” Donovan Harris said. “All my feelings are everywhere. I can’t even put into words how this feels. I’m just so happy.”
It was a tight first quarter, and neither team scored until Donovan Harris hit La’Trell Barfield on a 32-yard pass to open the scoring.
Flour Bluff briefly took the lead in the third quarter when Micheal Newcomer ran in a touchdown from 65 yards out on a jet sweep, but the Warriors answered with a touchdown drive of their own as Harris connected with Colten Matus on a 10-yard pass. Tyvon Hardrick then scored on back-to-back possessions as the Warriors started to pull away.
Isaac Miles ran in a touchdown early in the fourth to bring the Hornets closer, but Jonathan Buckner secured the West win on with a three-yard run with just over two minutes remaining in the game.
“The team came into the game fired up,” said Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce. “They had intensity all week in practice, and that carried over into the game. The offense was being relentless, and I think defensively they just ran to the football and knew their job wasn’t over on the initial hit. Twenty-two (Isaac Miles) is an amazing running back that’s able to find a lot of holes, but we were just able to fill those up and make tackles.”
Flour Bluff’s Isaac Miles rushed for 160 yards and one touchdown, but the West defense only allowed two touchdowns on the night.
“No one expected us to beat Flour Bluff tonight,” Sitka said. “But we came together and studied the film and knew what we had to do. We had so much intensity in practice, and I think it carried over to the game as well. We knew we could upset them, and it was a great night.”
It was the third straight win for the Warriors and puts West in a three-way tie for second in district.
“This was such a big momentum booster,” Sitka said. “We knew Flour Bluff was a really good team, so hopefully we can just carry this over and get to that playoff spot.”
Harris ended the night with 72 yards rushing along with 91 yards passing and two touchdowns. Tyvon Hardrick ended with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Colten Matus had 41 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Up next for the Warriors is Veterans Memorial (6-2, 4-2). Harris said the Warriors will be ready for the matchup.
“Our confidence is sky high right now,” he said. “It’s just through the roof, and going into this next game against Veterans Memorial at home, we’ll be looking for another win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.