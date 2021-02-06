SAN ANTONIO — Victoria West's Tanner Luke is headed to the UIL State Swimming & Diving Championships.
Luke, a senior, finished second in the 1-meter diving competition at the Region VII-5A meet Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.
Luke had a score of 246.60 points after his 11 dives.
West senior Rami Ajrami, who won the District 27-5A meet, was third with 242.65 points.
San Antonio Edison sophomore Christian Rangel won the event with a score of 428.65 points.
Luke will return to the Josh Davis Natatorium for the state meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 26-27.
