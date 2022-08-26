Victoria West looked like it was going to challenge San Antonio Davenport to score late.

The Warriors, trailing by a touchdown, were on their fourth trip to the Wolves’ redzone and senior Jaxx Rangnow was fighting for extra yards when the ball came free and fell into Davenport’s hands, sealing a 33-26 loss in Friday’s season opener at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

It’s the fourth consecutive season opener West (0-1) has lost.

“It’s just football,” said senior receiver D’andre Fillmore. “Anything can happen on any given night, but we can learn from those mistakes.”

Video: Victoria West falls to San Antonio Davenport Hear from Victoria West seniors D'andre Fillmore and Zachary Sanchez after a heartbreaking loss to San Antonio Davenport.

It was the lone mistake for Rangnow, who rushed for two touchdowns and 66 yards on 10 carries for West.

“It was a tough way (to lose),” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “Everybody played extremely hard. (Rangnow) was going for the endzone. He ran extremely hard the entire game.

“I’ve got total faith in Jaxx.”

Davenport’s hurry-up offense gave the Warriors trouble early on, scoring the opening touchdown with 9:50 left in the opening quarter when Shastin Golden’s 2-yard run capped the 76-yard drive.

The Wolves (1-0) extended their lead with 6:01 left on a 24-yard pass from Triston Hamlin to Kyler Payne.

In total, Davenport racked up seven plays of 20 yards or more, and three scored touchdowns as the Wolves accumulated 491 yards of total offense.

“When they got the big play, they would line up quickly,” Boyce said. “I thought our guys did a good job of responding. (Davenport) is good at what they do. They’re gonna get us a few times, but overall I thought conditioning in the fourth quarter really came through.”

After falling behind 13-0, West’s defense responded by holding Davenport to three punts and two turnovers-on-downs on the next five possessions as West took a 15-13 lead into halftime.

“They believe in one another,” Boyce said. “That’s what’s gonna get you through tough times and give the rest of your team an opportunity to win.”

Hamlin and Payne also connected for the 29-yard touchdown that was the difference in Friday’s game.

Rangnow’s second touchdown of the game, a 4-yard run, set up Zachary Sanchez’s two-point reception from Camden Repper to tie the game at 26-26 with 4:38 left in the game.

“I think we switched, knowing we were in this game and could come back,” Sanchez said.

Junior Kamauri Montgomery took some time to adjust to the running back position, but his runs of 13 and 58 yards in the second quarter set up a 26-yard touchdown pass from Camden Repper to Fillmore and a 19-yard touchdown run by Rangnow as West went up 15-13 before halftime.

“He ran the ball and took care of it,” Fillmore said. “He did what he had to do.”

Eleven of Montgomery’s first 12 carries went for less than 10 yards before a 13-yard carry on 3rd-and-7 set up Fillmore’s score. His 58-yard run in the final 30 seconds of the first half came two carries later and was immediately followed by Rangnow’s touchdown run.

The junior two-way player finished with 192 yards on 24 carries.

Boyce’s confidence in his backfield heading into Friday was proven right.

“I think they showed up great,” Boyce said. Great conditioning, they were in shape and they’re ready for that. They’ve really been pushing themselves hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”