The COVID-19 pandemic has had a minimal impact on VISD divers with one notable exception.
“We just don’t get the hot tub during practice,” said Victoria West senior Rami Ajrami. “That’s the worst part.”
Ajrami and his teammates normally get in the hot tub after dives.
But Ajrami has made the adjustment and didn’t let it stop him from winning the boys one-meter diving competition at the District 27-5A meet on Thursday at the VISD Aquatics Center.
El Campo freshman Holly Foegelle won the girls competition.
Ajrami finished his 11 dives with a score of 293.80 points.
“I feel pretty good,” Arjami said. “Some of them I messed up on, but some of them I did really well so it was successful.”
Arjami is pleased with his improvement from last season.
“I’ve improved a lot,” he said. “Half the dives I had on that sheet, I didn’t have before the year started. I think I’ve really bumped up my skills.”
Arjami gives much of the credit to his coach Sabrina Broughton.
“Our coach Sabrina really knows how to work with us,” he said. “She knows how to work with us so I have to give it out to her.”
Foegelle didn’t let the pressure of competing in her first district meet get in the way of her performance, finishing with 277.85 points.
“I was a little nervous, but confidence helps,” she said. “I feel like I did pretty well. I could have cleaned up a few dives, but overall I feel like I did pretty well.”
Foegelle has been coming to Victoria to practice but is considering going to a private diving coach.
“I started doing it in my pool,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to try it in high school competitively.”
West senior Tanner Luke finished second in the boys competition with 278.05 points.
“Compared to last year, I’ve definitely improved,” Luke said. “My scores have improved and my dives have been cleaned up quite a bit.”
Bay City’s Ashton Wallace (272.30) and Ethan Yates (201.35) finished third and fourth, respectively, and qualified for the regional meet.
Victoria East’s Janesca Sanchez (255.10) was second in the girls competition, El Campo’s Margaret Evans (244.05) was third and East’s Frances Posey (243.70) was fourth.
The district meet will conclude with swimming competition beginning at noon Friday at the VISD Aquatics Center.
The girls regional meet is scheduled for Feb. 4 and the boys regional meet will be held Feb. 6 in San Antonio.
