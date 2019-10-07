Victoria West entered the TGCA Class 5A volleyball poll at No. 17 this week, marking the first time the team has been ranked this season.
The ranking comes after the Warriors defeated Corpus Christi Carroll in four sets on Oct. 1. Carroll was ranked No. 13 in the poll last week, but is unranked this week.
In Class 3A, Goliad are ranked No. 12, up one spot from last week. Hallettsville is up three spots from last week to No. 19, while Schulenburg dropped two spots and is now No. 20.
Refugio dropped nine spots to No. 22 and Yorktown entered the Class 2A rankings at No. 24 this week.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford 34-4
2. Jewett Leon 28-4
3. Wink 29-5
4. Iola 33-2
5. Deweyville 22-3
6. Highland Park 27-8
7. Sanford-Fritch 21-5
8. Dodd City 20-5
9. Boles 25-11
10. Beckville 25-13
11. Collinsville 29-9
12. Thorndale 17-6
13. Miles 18-6
14. Timpson 28-8
15. D’Hanis 22-11
16. Freer 20-7
17. Cayuga 18-5
18. Wortham 24-11
19. Evadale 27-11
20. Big Sandy 18-8
21. Burton 22-14
22. Refugio 20-9
23. Valley Mills 23-7
24. Yorktown 20-13
25. Frost 15-11
Class 3A
1. Bushland 34-1
2. Hardin 31-5
3. Brock 29-5
4. Nacogdoches Central Heights 33-6
5. West 31-4
6. Boyd 32-3
7. Ingram Moore 27-4
8. Sabine 29-5
9. Diboll 29-7
10. Troy 29-4
11. Maypearl 27-7
12. Goliad 19-10
13. Van Alstyne 25-4
14. Scurry-Rosser 24-5
15. Commerce 23-9
16. East Chambers 29-5
17. Pattonville Prairiland 16-6
18. Johnson City 23-10
19. Hallettsville 25-8
20. Schulenburg 24-10
21. Gunter 25-11
22. Mount Vernon 20-6
23. Elysian Fields 27-8
24. Edgewood 26-8
25. New Boston 21-7
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 32-1
2. Caldwell 34-3
3. Fulshear 32-3
4. LaVernia 35-5
5. Carthage 30-4
6. Graham 31-4
7. Argyle 26-5
8. Wimberly 30-7
9. Nevada Community 28-5
10. Bellville 31-7
11. Liberty Hill 30-13
12. Sinton 26-6
13. Decatur 24-12
14. Bullard 30-6
15. Needville 27-10
16. Geronimo Navarro 25-6
17. Kennedale 23-7
18. Krum 25-8
19. Tarkington 20-9
20. Monahans 19-7
21. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 22-8
22. Lorena 23-11
23. Celina 19-9
24. Bridgeport 24-10
25. Stephenville 27-10
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 33-5
2. Leander Rouse 25-8
3. Canyon Randal 30-3
4. Dripping Springs 31-10
5. Gregory-Portland 35-4
6. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 33-5
7. Manvel 32-6
8. Frisco Liberty 24-5
9. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 27-5
10. El Paso 27-6
11. Burleson 29-5
12. El Paso Chapin 23-6
13. Edcouch-Elsa 25-7
14. Eldorado 20-6
15. Lubbock Monterey 28-8
16. Friendswood 22-16
17. Victoria West 25-7
18. Whitehouse 27-8
19. Alamo Heights 24-9
20. North Forney 23-7
21. San Antonio Wagner 24-8
22. Denton 27-9
23. McKinney North 21-7
24. College Station 23-12
25. Granbury 26-11
Class 6A
1.Flower Mound 31-3
2.The Woodlands 37-3
3.Byron Nelson 36-2
4. Schertz Clemens 3024
5. Prosper 18-7
6. San Antonio Clark 31-7
7. Pearland Dawson 33-4
8. Ridge Point 33-4
9. San Antonio Reagan 31-7
10. Mansfield 32-7
11. Plano West 27-5
12. McAllen 35-2
13. Bridgeland 36-4
14. Lake Ridge 34-5
15. Denton Guyer 25-6
16. Klein 31-5
17. Laredo United 30-5
18. Garland Sachse 33-7
19. Round Rock Westwood 30-10
20. College Park 23-4
21. Frenship 27-7
22. San Antonio Churchill 28-7
23. El Paso Franklin 24-10
24. Waxahachie 31-11
25. Katy Cinco Ranch 27-5
25. Arlington Martin 25-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.