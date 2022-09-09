Victoria West was ready to go into cruise control.
The Warriors used a 54-yard touchdown run by Kamauri Montgomery on the fifth play of the game and a 35-yard field goal by Armando Rojas to go up 10-0 within the first six minutes of Friday’s non-district finale with Alice.
Instead, West surrendered 16-unanswered points in the second half for a 24-17 loss, extending the team’s losing streak to four games. Alice senior quarterback Cutter Stewart threw the go-ahead touchdown to Thomas Hinojosa with 11:56 left in the game.
It’s the first time West (0-3) has lost its first three games in a season since 2011 as the Warriors head into their bye week before opening District 15-5A, Division I at Corpus Christi King on Sept. 22.
“We definitely got a gut punch,” said senior Jeremiah Baldwin. “But that’s something we can work on and we’ve just got to learn how to maintain the game and control it to where we come out on top.”
Baldwin caught Camden Repper’s lone touchdown pass on a 16-yard play following a turnover on downs by Alice in the third quarter.
It was the only drive after the Coyotes’ four turnovers on downs which resulted in a touchdown for the Warriors.
“The potential is definitely there,” Baldwin said. “We’ve just got to see it and believe it. Once we do, I believe we can be a good football team.”
West had three trips to the red zone Friday night with 10 points to show for it.
The Warriors’ final trip inside Alice’s 20-yard line resulted in a turnover on downs with 1:59 left in the game, and the Coyotes (2-1) were able to run out the clock. Had West been able to score, they could’ve potentially tied or taken the lead.
“When we get down inside the red zone, it’s definitely been an issue for us,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “We’ve got to find a way to get in the end zone. We’ve got to. As coaches, we’ve got to continue to get our kids in those situations at practice and do a better job to help them out.”
Alice made an adjustment to West’s rushing attack in the second quarter.
After the Warriors put up 106 yards on the ground in the first 12 minutes, West could manage only 10 yards rushing in the second quarter. Montgomery, who rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the first, was held to two yards on two carries in the second.
The junior finished the game with 85 yards as West was held to 141 yards on the ground.
Repper struggled to find a rhythm in the first half, completing 3 of 7 passes for 37 yards. The junior signal caller was also sacked once in the first 24 minutes, causing a major disruption to West’s playcalling.
“We’ve got to execute on the little things (like) throwing and catching out of the backfield,” Boyce said. “We’ve got to make the catch. We’ve got to make the throws. We’ve got to have confidence when we’re doing it.”
Repper finished the night completing 10 of 24 passes for 124 yards and was sacked four times for 19 yards by the Coyotes.
His counterpart on the other sideline, Stewart, was also out of sync after completing 5 of his first 13 passes for 55 yards in the first half.
Alice rolled up 389 yards of total offense and Stewart was 13 of 30 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. To add insult to injury, the Coyotes scored 2-point conversions on each of their touchdowns.
“We practiced what they ran on film,” said senior Carter Nelson. “But what they ran today was different. So it caught us off guard.”