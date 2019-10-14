Victoria West’s tennis team lost Monday to Tuloso-Midway in the bi-regional round of the playoffs.
The Warriors clinched third place in district and a spot in the playoffs last Friday with a win over Corpus Christi Moody in the district 30-5A tournament but were unable to advance Monday, losing 18-1 to the Tuloso-Midway. Emily Cotton and Kashish Chand won West’s lone match.
Boys Doubles:
TM: Damian Rosas, Kyle Villalon 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Sam Gisler, Logan Gusman
TM: Daniel Sandoval, Nicholas Theiss 6-1, 6-3 overVW: Aidan Hall, Gabriel Franco
TM: Brown, Patton 6-1, 6-0 over VW: Josh Morales, K. Rankin
Girls Doubles:
VW: Emily Cotton, Kashish Chand 3-6, 6-1, 10-6 over TM: Garcia, Trevino
TM: Genevive Lillard, Kathryn Wilson 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Honsa Saif, Abby Karl
TM: Mekayla Hernandez, Alondra Rocha 6-4, 6-1 ove VW: Grace Guerra, Laney Meyer
Mixed Doubles:
TM: Denise Navarro, Luis Rios 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Sanchit Singhal, Regan Thompson
Boys Singles:
TM: Daniel Sandoval 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Sam Gisler
TM: Damian Rosas 6-0, 6-1 over VW: Aidan Hall
TM: Kyle Villalon 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Zane Cantu
TM: Luis Rios 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Gabriel Franco
TM: Nicholas Theiss 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Logan Gusman
TM: Levy Hinnant 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Josh Morales
Girls Singles:
TM: Denise Navarro 6-1, 6-0 over VW: Emily Cotton
TM: Alondra Rocha 6-3, 6-2 over VW: Hansa Saif
TM: Kathryn Wilson 6-1, 6-2 over VW: Kashish Chand
TM: Mekayla Hernandez 6-1,6-3 over VW: Laney Meyer
TM: Genevive Lillard 6-0, 6-0 over VW: Abby Karl
TM: Ximena Arredondo 6-0, 6-2 over VW: Grace Guerra
