Rachel Goodwine has one focus in her senior season at Victoria West.
Goodwine wants the Warriors’ season last as long as possible.
“This team can be very good,” Goodwine said. “My only goal for this year is to go as far as we can, I want to do well in district and make a run.”
Victoria West was looking to build on a strong start Tuesday in a District 29-5A match against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
But the Warriors came up short in five sets, 25-27, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 12-15.
Both teams had chances to pull away in the first set, but allowed the opponent back into it.
West (2-1, 2-1 in district) had a set point at 25-24, but Veterans Memorial (2-1, 2-1) pulled off three straight points to take the set.
The Warriors came to life in the second set, they took the lead early and didn’t let the Eagles recover.
“The mental toughness is definitely there, every time we lost a set they would come back and win the next one and look strong,” said West head coach Alysia Hill. “They have that want and that desire, now it’s just about maintaining that same level of intensity throughout the match.”
Veterans Memorial had the lead early in the third set, before the Warriors rallied with four straight points.
West started to build a lead, but Veterans Memorial scored nine straight points to regain the lead and held on to win the set.
The fourth set was also close until West scored eight straight points to go up 20-14. Veterans Memorial closed the gap, but the Warriors prevailed.
West jumped out to an early lead in the decisive fifth set, but Veterans Memorial rallied for the three-point win.
“We have to pick up our energy and be a stronger team,” Goodwine said. “We have to communicate better even when it’s a jumbled ball. That’s something that we just have to keep getting better at and work on in practice.”
Hill was disappointed in the result, but said that the team did some things well.
“The level of competition in this district is so good and you have to bring it every point,” Hill said. “I think it’s crucial that these girls are playing some good defense, and the setter connecting with our middles is also improving. We’re being aggressive and doing some things well, we just have to clean some other things up.”
Next up for the Warriors is Gregory-Portland, the team that ended West’s season in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs last year.
“This definitely isn’t just another game for me,” Goodwine said. “I want to get a little revenge because I still remember that loss. I want to beat them and get that good feeling back.”
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 3, Victoria West 2
Veterans Memorial 27,17,25,19,15
Victoria West 25,25,23,25,12
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 9 digs, 1 kill, 39 assists, 7 aces; Aliana Rojas 14 digs, 1 ace, Sawyer Broughton 6 digs, 11 kills, 1 block, 3 aces; Madyson Dybala 24 digs, 2 assists, 3 aces; Dailynn Zarate 2 kills, 2 digs; Kaitlyn Girndt 6 digs; Abigail Schley 9 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace; Rachel Goodwine 4 digs, 12 kills; Erin Reynolds, 7 digs, 16 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, Kanella Cohen 2 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, Caroline Cohen 2 digs, 1 kill.
Records: Victoria West: 2-1, 2-1 district 29-5a, Veterans Memorial: 2-1, 2-1 district 29-5A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.