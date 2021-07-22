Victoria West football camps are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at the West High School campus.
The grades 2-6 camp will be held from 8-10 a.m., and the grades 7-9 camp will be held from 6-8 p.m.
Campers should bring water, practice shirts and shorts, tennis shoes and cleats.
The fee is $50 and checks should be made payable to Victoria West Football. Walk-ups are accepted.
For information, go to vwhs.visd.net.
