The Victoria West girls soccer team went undefeated at the Cajun Classic in Port Neches over the weekend.
The Warriors defeated CE King 3-0, beat Dayton 2-1, won against Port Arthur Memorial 9-0 and were victorious over Crosby 2-0.
Jaydn Rangel finished the tournament with 7 goals and 1 assist. Kassandra Persinger had 2 goal and one assist in the tournament.
The Warriors now have an overall record of 5-3-1. They will start district play on Tuesday against Corpus Christi Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.