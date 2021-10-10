The Victoria West boys golf team shot 715 (368-347) at the Flour Bluff Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Gulf Winds Golf Course.
Wade Patek led the Warriors with a 160 total with a final round career low of 77 after shooting 83 on Day 1. Caleb Reinecke shot 166 (83-83), Jackson Crocker 186 (96-90), Cooper Dooling 203 (106-97) and Nicholas Martinez 220 (112-108).
Gregory-Portland finished first, Kingsville was second and Calallen was third.
West next plays at the VISD Fall Invitational on Oct. 29-30 at Colony Creek.
