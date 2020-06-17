Kasey Kalich has made great strides since his high school career at Victoria West.
He excelled at Blinn College, a summer stint with the Victoria Generals and a season at Texas A&M.
He was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the Atlanta Braves and pitched for the Rome Braves of the South Atlantic League last season.
Kalich throws a fastball in the low to mid-90s and a nasty slider that has helped make him one of the top closer prospects in the Braves’ organization.
Amazingly, Kalich’s accomplishments came with a broken scaphoid bone in his right wrist.
“It always hurt,” Kalich said, “but there was never enough pain to where I thought it to be a bone fracture.”
Kalich broke the bone while lifting weights at West. But he didn’t learn the extent of the damage until he went back to College Station to work out during the recent offseason and fell while doing slide boards in the weight room.
“I couldn’t stabilize a 50-pound dumbbell,” he said. “I had an X-ray and found out it was fractured. Four days later (Jan. 15), I went to Atlanta and had surgery.”
Kalich required three bone grafts and still wears a cast on his wrist, which he hopes to have removed soon so he can begin therapy.
“I shouldn’t miss an inning of baseball,” Kalich said, “which is great.”
Kalich returned to Victoria in April after the minor league season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has done his best to remain in shape by running and doing exercises recommended by the Braves.
“Their whole idea when they get new guys is they let you do what you’ve always done and got you there,” Kalich said. “They don’t really mess with your routines and what you do. Player development and health is No. 1.”
Kalich appeared in 13 games at Rome and finished with a 1-1 record and one save with an ERA of 1.31, and had 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.
“There’s not a real focus on results,” Kalich said. “It’s more on how you develop. They’ll watch you a few times and they’ll see what you throw and then they try and better your pitches. For me, they wanted me to get better with command of my fastball and they wanted me to bring back my curveball along with my slider/cutter.”
The main adjustment for Kalich was coming up with a different routine to adapt to his pitching schedule.
“The biggest difference is playing back, to back, to back days,” he said. “We’d play seven days a week and maybe have two off days a month. I kept doing the same thing I did at A&M for game days, but it was way too much for pro.
“We’re throwing every single day. You never know if you’re throwing back-to-back days or one day and then five days later you’re throwing again. The biggest adjustment was trying to find what fit my body and how I could maximize my performance. All of that had to change.”
There has been no change in Kalich’s mind set when it comes to being a closer. He wants the ball with the game in the balance.
“I’ve gotten accustomed to it,” he said. “I like being in a situation where everything is on the line. Those are the best moments in the game.”
