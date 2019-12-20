CHICAGO – Houston Baptist University’s Gamar Girdy was selected as the kick returner on the STATS FCS All-America Second Team, the organization announced Thursday.
Girdy, a senior from Victoria West, was named to the HERO Sports All-America Team earlier this week, after being voted the first-team All-Southland Conference kick returner.
He ranked second in the nation and led the conference with a 28.2 kickoff return average. He was one of only five players nationally tied for the FCS lead with two kickoff return touchdowns.
Girdy returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown against Incarnate Word, and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown against Nicholls.
Girdy finishes his career as the school’s all-time leader in kickoff returns (68), kickoff return yardage (1,747), kickoff return average (25.7) and kickoff return touchdowns (2). He also made 41 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns, finishing his career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (58) and sixth in receiving yards (679).
