SEGUIN – Texas Lutheran University’s Lexi Morris has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference’s volleyball Defensive Player-of-the-Week for matches played from Sept. 23-29.
Morris, a freshman libero from Victoria West, posted her second-highest dig total of the season in a three-set win over St. Thomas.
Her 26 digs in the victory, represents the highest dig total in a three-set-match in the SCAC this year. Morris also had 12 digs in a three-set road loss to Huston-Tillotson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.