As Victoria West rolls through its spring practices, one position holds the biggest question mark — quarterback.

Sophomore Braden Luedeker will not play for the Warriors next season after his family moved to the Rio Grande Valley after the 2021 season.

Luedeker completed 137 of 236 passes for 2,032 yards, rushed for 531 yards and compiled 25 total touchdowns to help the Warriors to the playoffs last year.

“I thought it was a big loss to our team,” said junior utility man Jeremiah Baldwin, who split reps with Luedeker to start 2021. “But it creates more opportunities and more competition for everyone else to step up.”

Baldwin and sophomore Camden Repper will head up the quarterback group for the Warriors’ spring practices in the buildup to their May 18 spring game at Memorial Stadium.

Baldwin also spent time at receiver and defensive back a year ago. He picked up 505 yards of total offense.

His experience across the field is something West coach Courtney Boyce hopes can translate to success.

“Jeremiah does a great job,” Boyce said. “He’s willing to do whatever is asked of him and he’s a special player. He played so many positions last year. He’s a jack of all trades. We’re just really proud of him and his leadership.”

Repper impressed the coaching staff as the JV quarterback last year after previously spending time as a receiver.

This spring is a similar situation to last year when Baldwin helped bring along Luedeker. He’s ready to embrace that leadership role as he prepares for his senior year.

“It allows me to be in more of a teacher role,” Baldwin said. “Now that I’m more familiar with the system and have done it already for a year, it’s easier for me.”

The biggest factor Boyce is looking for in the spring is consistency.

West had just one three-game stretch with consecutive games over 200-yards passing last year.

“As a coaching staff, we’ve gotta help them find consistency,” Boyce said. “When we do that, we’ll get really good at it and can do things off of that. I think that’s always kind of the objective.”

West will also look to reload at running back.

The Warriors lost Kibreante Williams, Dion Green and Kyle Ellison to graduation. The trio combined for 1,829 yards and 27 touchdowns.

“It’s extremely important,” Boyce said. “At this point last year, we were doing the same thing and here we are again. We’ve got some guys going forward, Jaxx Rangnow is one of them. We’re really looking forward to seeing them in a scrimmage, going five, six, seven eight plays at a time and seeing how they’ve been working.”

West does return D'andre Fillmore, who made 55 catches for 770 yards and six touchdowns last season.

He's excited to enter a new leadership role in his senior season.

"I'm going to have to be a bigger leader than last year," Fillmore said. "I have to be way better than I was last year."