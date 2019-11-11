After every win, Victoria West checks off a box.
The box is part of a to-do list sign to motivate the team every step of the way through playoffs.
“Preparation preparation preparation, breeds confidence confidence confidence, said Victoria West head coach Alysia Hill. “And the to-do list we have is just a part of that. You prepare a team, and they feel they are prepared, they know what they are going to do and how they will play and they will come in and execute.”
The Warriors checked off two spots on the sign last week, with wins over Calallen and Sharyland Pioneer. They will look to add another on Tuesday night when they take on Gregory-Portland at 7 p.m. in George West in the Class 5A regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
“The team, of course, is very excited to be going to the regional quarterfinals,” Hill said. “It’s always great for any team to advance during the playoffs and I think they feel that, they are getting that excitement and fun.”
The regional quarterfinals is a new experience for the members of the team. Victoria West made it to the area round in the previous two seasons, but not any further.
“You just have to focus on the game,” Hill said. “You focus on that game and that play, you focus on your skill and just go out and play. Every player has put thousands of hours into volleyball in their careers and at the end of the day it’s a gym, it’s a court and it’s an opponent. Nothing changes, you just play your game.”
Gregory-Portland come into the matchup having only four losses in the entire season, they are also ranked No. 4 in the lastest TGCA Volleyball Poll. The Warriors know they will be in for a tough matchup.
“We have to be good in every category,” Hill said. “From the serve to the set to the dig to the attack to the way you move on the court, the way you read on the court. All of that’s going to be a factory and we have to focus on all of it.”
Calallen is led by senior Colby Gomez. Gomez leads the team in digs, kills and aces and is second on the team in blocks on the season, while Samantha Kuzma leads the team in assists on the year.
While it will be a tough task to take on the Wildcats, Hill is confident in the teams ability to compete against any team.
“It all comes down to preparation in the gym,” Hill said. “It’s bringing the heat every single time you are out there. Everyone has to be working together as a team, everyone has to be doing their job, and their role to the best of their ability. If we do that, then we’re going to have a very competitive match.”
