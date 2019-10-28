Volleyball logo 2
Buy Now

Victoria West moved up one spot in this weeks Class 5A TGCA Volleyball Poll, the Warriors are now ranked No. 15 in the state.

In Class 3A, Goliad is ranked No. 7, Hallettsville is ranked No. 16 and Schulenburg is ranked No. 20. 

Yorktown entered the poll this week after defeating Refugio in five sets last Friday and is ranked No. 25. in Class 2A, the Lady Cats dropped out of the poll after the loss to the Kitty Cats. 

Class 1A-2A

1. Crawford

2. Iola

3. Wink

4. Deweyville

5. Jewett Leon

6. Beckville

7. Neches

8. Lindsay

9. Amarillo Highland Park

10. Thorndale

11. Wortham

12. Bosqueville

13. Poolville

14. Collinsville

15. Sanford-Fritch

16. Dodd City

17. Timpson

18. Miles

19. D’Hanis

20. Freer

21. Cayuga

22. Abbott

23. Evadale

24. Burton

25. Frost

25. Granger

25. Hawkins

25. Blum

25. Yorktown

Class 3A

1. Bushland

2. Hardin

3. West

4. Boyd

5. Brock

6. Sabine

7. Goliad

8. Van Alstyne

9. Diboll

10. Scurry-Rosser

11. East Chambers

12. Pattonville Prairiland

13. Johnson City

14. Nacogdoches Central Heights

15. Gunter

16. Hallettsville

17. Commerce

18. Ingram Moore

19. Edgewood

20. Schulenburg

21. Peaster

22. Wall

23. New Boston

24. Bowie

25. Lexington

25. Maypearl

25. Ponder

25. Denver City

Class 4A

1. Farmersville

2. Fulshear

3. LaVernia

4. Carthage

5. Graham

6. Argyle

7. Liberty Hill

8. Bellville

9. Sinton

10. Nevada Community

11. Caldwell

12. Monahans

13. Bullard

14. Needville

15. Stephenville

16. Kennedale

17. Geronimo Navarro

18. Lorena

19. Celina

20. Decatur

21. Hargrave

22. Hereford

23. Paris

24. Lumberton

25. Canton

25. Krum

25. Boerne

25. Wimberley

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy

2. Canyon Randall

3. Dripping Springs

4. Gregory-Portland

5. Leander Rouse

6. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

7. Manvel

8. Frisco Liberty

9. Burleson

10. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

11. Amarillo

12. Edcouch-Elsa

13. El Paso Chapin

14. Eldorado

15. Victoria West

16. Friendswood

17. Alamo Heights

18. North Forney

19. Georgetown

20. Dallas Highland Park

21. Red Oak

22. El Paso

23. Denton

24. College Station

25. Lubbock Monterey

25. McKinney North

25. Corpus Christi Carroll

25. East View

Class 6A

1. Flower Mound

2. The Woodlands

3. Byron Nelson

4. Schertz Clemens

5. San Antonio Clark

6. Pearland Dawson

7. Ridge Point

8. Plano West

9. McAllen Memorial

10. Round Rock Westwood

11. Prosper

12. Bridgeland

13. Klein

14. Laredo United

15. San Antonio Reagan

16. Garland Sachse

17. McAllen

18. College Park

19. San Antonio Churchill

20. Waxahachie

21. Katy Cinco Ranch

22. Los Fresnos

23. Austin Lake Travis

24. Lake Ridge

25. Mansfield

25. Frenship

25. Arlington Martin

25. Deer Park

25. Cy Fair

25. El Paso Coronado

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.