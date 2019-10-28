Victoria West moved up one spot in this weeks Class 5A TGCA Volleyball Poll, the Warriors are now ranked No. 15 in the state.
In Class 3A, Goliad is ranked No. 7, Hallettsville is ranked No. 16 and Schulenburg is ranked No. 20.
Yorktown entered the poll this week after defeating Refugio in five sets last Friday and is ranked No. 25. in Class 2A, the Lady Cats dropped out of the poll after the loss to the Kitty Cats.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford
2. Iola
3. Wink
4. Deweyville
5. Jewett Leon
6. Beckville
7. Neches
8. Lindsay
9. Amarillo Highland Park
10. Thorndale
11. Wortham
12. Bosqueville
13. Poolville
14. Collinsville
15. Sanford-Fritch
16. Dodd City
17. Timpson
18. Miles
19. D’Hanis
20. Freer
21. Cayuga
22. Abbott
23. Evadale
24. Burton
25. Frost
25. Granger
25. Hawkins
25. Blum
25. Yorktown
Class 3A
1. Bushland
2. Hardin
3. West
4. Boyd
5. Brock
6. Sabine
7. Goliad
8. Van Alstyne
9. Diboll
10. Scurry-Rosser
11. East Chambers
12. Pattonville Prairiland
13. Johnson City
14. Nacogdoches Central Heights
15. Gunter
16. Hallettsville
17. Commerce
18. Ingram Moore
19. Edgewood
20. Schulenburg
21. Peaster
22. Wall
23. New Boston
24. Bowie
25. Lexington
25. Maypearl
25. Ponder
25. Denver City
Class 4A
1. Farmersville
2. Fulshear
3. LaVernia
4. Carthage
5. Graham
6. Argyle
7. Liberty Hill
8. Bellville
9. Sinton
10. Nevada Community
11. Caldwell
12. Monahans
13. Bullard
14. Needville
15. Stephenville
16. Kennedale
17. Geronimo Navarro
18. Lorena
19. Celina
20. Decatur
21. Hargrave
22. Hereford
23. Paris
24. Lumberton
25. Canton
25. Krum
25. Boerne
25. Wimberley
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Canyon Randall
3. Dripping Springs
4. Gregory-Portland
5. Leander Rouse
6. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
7. Manvel
8. Frisco Liberty
9. Burleson
10. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
11. Amarillo
12. Edcouch-Elsa
13. El Paso Chapin
14. Eldorado
15. Victoria West
16. Friendswood
17. Alamo Heights
18. North Forney
19. Georgetown
20. Dallas Highland Park
21. Red Oak
22. El Paso
23. Denton
24. College Station
25. Lubbock Monterey
25. McKinney North
25. Corpus Christi Carroll
25. East View
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound
2. The Woodlands
3. Byron Nelson
4. Schertz Clemens
5. San Antonio Clark
6. Pearland Dawson
7. Ridge Point
8. Plano West
9. McAllen Memorial
10. Round Rock Westwood
11. Prosper
12. Bridgeland
13. Klein
14. Laredo United
15. San Antonio Reagan
16. Garland Sachse
17. McAllen
18. College Park
19. San Antonio Churchill
20. Waxahachie
21. Katy Cinco Ranch
22. Los Fresnos
23. Austin Lake Travis
24. Lake Ridge
25. Mansfield
25. Frenship
25. Arlington Martin
25. Deer Park
25. Cy Fair
25. El Paso Coronado
