Victoria West is ranked No. 9 in this weeks TGCA Volleyball poll. The Warriors moved up one spot after defeating Calallen and and Sharyland Pioneer in the playoffs last week.
Goliad is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, up one spot from last week.
Class 1A
1. Neches
2. Water Valley
3. Dodd City
4. D’Hanis
5. Round Top-Carmine
6. Bronte
7. Abbott
8. Bryson
9. Avery
10. Blum
Class 2A
1. Crawford
2. Jewett Leon
3. Iola
4. Wink
5. Beckville
6. Lindsay
7. Amarillo Highland Park
8. Thorndale
9. Wortham
10. Wallis Brazos
Class 3A
1. Bushland
2. Hardin
3. West
4. Boyd
5. Brock
6. Goliad
7. Van Alstyne
8. Nacogdoches Cnt Hghts
9. Prairiland
10. Poth
Class 4A
1. Farmersville
2. Fulshear
3. LaVernia
4. Carthage
5. Argyle
6. Bellville
7. Bullard
8. Caldwell
9. Decatur
10. Geronimo Navarro
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Canyon Randall
3. Dripping Springs
4. Gregory-Portland
5. Leander Rouse
6. Manvel
7. Frisco Liberty
8. Burleson
9. Victoria West
10. El Paso Chapin
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound
2. The Woodlands
3. Byron Nelson
4. Schertz Clemens
5. San Antonio Clark
6. Pearland Dawson
7. Ridge Point
8. Prosper
9. Katy Cinco Ranch
10. Plano West
10. Round Rock Westwood
