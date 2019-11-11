Volleyball logo 2
Buy Now

Victoria West is ranked No. 9 in this weeks TGCA Volleyball poll. The Warriors moved up one spot after defeating Calallen and and Sharyland Pioneer in the playoffs last week. 

Goliad is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, up one spot from last week. 

Class 1A

1. Neches

2. Water Valley

3. Dodd City

4. D’Hanis

5. Round Top-Carmine

6. Bronte

7. Abbott

8. Bryson

9. Avery

10. Blum

Class 2A

1. Crawford

2. Jewett Leon

3. Iola

4. Wink

5. Beckville

6. Lindsay

7. Amarillo Highland Park

8. Thorndale

9. Wortham

10. Wallis Brazos

Class 3A

1. Bushland

2. Hardin

3. West

4. Boyd

5. Brock

6. Goliad

7. Van Alstyne

8. Nacogdoches Central Heights

9. Prairiland

10. Poth

Class 4A

1. Farmersville

2. Fulshear

3. LaVernia

4. Carthage

5. Argyle

6. Bellville

7. Bullard

8. Caldwell

9. Decatur

10, Geronimo Navarro

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy

2. Canyon Randall

3. Dripping Springs

4. Gregory-Portland

5. Leander Rouse

6. Manvel

7. Frisco Liberty

8. Burleson

9. Victoria West

10. El Paso Chapin

Class 6A

1. Flower Mound

2. The Woodlands

3. Byron Nelson

4. Schertz Clemens

5. San Antonio Clark

6. Pearland Dawson

7. Ridge Point

8. Prosper

9. Katy Cinco Ranch

10. Plano West

10. Round Rock Westwood

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.