Victoria West has two new head coaches for the 2023-24 school year.
Former assistant coach Garrett Gomez will be taking over as the new head coach of the Warrior volleyball program, taking over for Alysia Hill.
In softball, taking over for Amber Powell will be Zoe Miranda, who previously played for the UHV softball program and was a graduate assistant for Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Garrett Gomez has been on the sidelines for the last three seasons at West watching, learning and waiting from former head coach Hill. Now, the program is in the hands of Gomez who can't wait for the opportunity.
“I know for a fact that I’m going to be bringing a lot of excitement,” Gomez said. “I have a giant passion for the sport so I feel that I’m going to be bringing a lot of that.”
The Warriors went 28-10 last season and reached the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs, but the team did graduate seven seniors, so they will have a new look on the court this fall.
Gomez’s familiarity with the upcoming group is something that he believes will be advantageous in his first season at the helm.
“It’s very important that the girls know me and that the respect is already there,” Gomez said. “They know my expectations, it’s not a brand new, clean slate where no one knows what’s going on and the girls know what I’m expecting from them this season and they’re not going to deviate from that path because they know who I am.”
Miranda comes to West in large part because of the relationships that were cultivated during her time at UHV. She developed a relationship with Christina Rankin-Williams, the girls athletic coordinator at West while student teaching.
Now, as the head coach of the softball program, Miranda’s first focus will be on instilling a winning mindset.
“It starts with a mindset that I plan on instilling in them once I get to work with them,” Miranda said. “It’s not about the talent that we may or may not have, it’s about how can I elevate their mental status and make them refuse to lose.”
Miranda was also a part of UHV’s 2021 team that made it all the way to the NAIA Softball World Series.
Along with her time on the Midwestern State coaching staff, Miranda has spent the last six years coaching various club and select teams. That time spent developing high school players is something Miranda believes will allow her to hit the ground running at West and give them the best chance to succeed now and in the future.
“Having that developmental skill set is going to be super beneficial not only to developing the varsity kids, but when it comes to the JV as well,” Miranda said. “If I can help them learn how to develop then when they move on they won’t just be better softball players, but they’ll know how to develop themselves going forward.”