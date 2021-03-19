With an offense as good as Victoria West’s, Maliea Huerta is confident when she takes the mound.
That’s a stark difference from last year when the junior pitcher would feel the pressure each time she took the bump.
“It makes it so much easier knowing that they’ll put up runs behind me,” Huerta said. “Last year I would get scared because I felt like it was all on me to win the game. Now, I know that I can trust the offense, and my defense helps me out a lot. It’s a really good feeling.”
After beating Corpus Christi Ray on Monday, West was looking for its second win in a row as they took on Corpus Christi Moody on Friday at the Victoria Softball Complex.
The Warriors (10-3-1, 5-1) used a strong performance from Huerta on the mound and a red-hot offense to do just that, beating the Lady Trojans 14-1 in four and a half innings, even without normal starters Katarina Zarate and Sydney Harwin in the lineup.
“I’m really privileged to have a team with a tremendous amount of depth,” said West head coach Jody Thompson. “I was able to play with the lineup a little tonight, and even though they were on the bench, Katarina and Sydney weren’t upset. They were up there cheering on the team and excited about everything happening. It’s a family thing, and that’s what I have been trying to teach them all year long. They want to see the others that don’t get the same playing time succeed, and having the depth to do that makes it really fun.”
The Warriors scored five runs in the first two innings and Huerta shut down the Moody offense, but it was the third inning where the West bats started to heat up.
Zaria Brigham doubled to bring in two runs, and Lilly Chavez drove in Brigham. Christine Wenske drove in another run, and Alexis James doubled, driving in two more to give West a 12-0 lead.
“My teammates had let me know that their pitcher was working outside,” Brigham said. “I knew that, so I waited on my pitch and just drove it.”
After a three-up, three-down top of the fourth, West added two more runs on a Dazie Fuentez single and a Wenske sacrifice fly.
Moody (4-12-1, 1-4) got one run back in the top of the fifth on a fielder’s choice, but that was all as Huerta and the defense secured the victory.
“I was really proud of what she did out there,” Thompson said. “She hadn’t pitched in a couple of games, and she came out strong, trusted her defense, and that’s exactly what I ask my pitchers to do. I tell them ‘You can’t stop kids from putting the bat on the ball, so make your pitch and trust your defense.’ She went out and did a great job.”
Huerta finished the night with five strikeouts and allowed just three hits.
Wenske led the way offensively with two hits and 3 RBIs while hitting a triple, while Fuentez went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs.
“This team is just really solid,” Brigham said. “We have a lot of chemistry together, and we’ve played with each other for a long time. On both sides of the ball, we are really good.”
West is currently tied for the district lead and will take on the team they are tied with, Corpus Christi Carroll, on Monday.
“We can never let up, any game, especially this one coming up,” Huerta said. “Even if we think that we have it, we can never get too big headed, and we have to play our best game every time out.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 14, Corpus Christi Moody 1
Moody: 000 01 — 1 3 2
West: 237 2x — 14 13 1
W: Maliea Huerta. L: Danielle Pompa.
Highlights: (W) Huerta 5 IP, 0 ER, 5 SO, 0 BB, Daizy Fuentez 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 R; Christine Wenske 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 3B, 2 R; Zaria Brigham 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Alexis James 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, Josie Balderez, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Records: West 10-3-1, 5-1; Moody 4-12-1, 1-4.
