Victoria West will host two youth football camps from July 27-29.
The second-sixth-grade camp will be offered from 8-10 a.m. while the seventh-ninth-grade camp will be offered from 6-8 p.m.
Both camps will cost $50 to attend, the second-sixth-grade camp will cover football safety, work ethic, ball security, character building and proper nutrition while the seventh-ninth grade camp will cover the fundamentals of the West offense and defense and will include agility training, position specific training and offensive/defensive drills.
Make checks payable to Victoria West Football.
