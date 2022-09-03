LEANDER — Victoria West surrendered 446 total yards of offense in a 35-3 loss to Leander Glenn on Friday at Bible Stadium.
The loss moves the Warriors to 0-2 on the year.
All 446 yards for the Grizzlies (2-0) came on the ground as sophomore DJ Dugar rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Johnson rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown.
Armando Rojas’ 23-yard field goal in the first quarter was the lone score for West.
Junior Camden Repper threw three interceptions and completed 18 of 33 passes for 172 yards.
West was limited to 57 yards on the ground. Junior Kamauri Montgomery had 28 yards rushing on 19 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.