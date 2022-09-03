Victoria West vs. San Antonio Davenport football
Victoria West’s Whitten Buzzell goes for the ball carrier’s jersey during a game against San Antonio Davenport at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 26.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

LEANDER — Victoria West surrendered 446 total yards of offense in a 35-3 loss to Leander Glenn on Friday at Bible Stadium.

The loss moves the Warriors to 0-2 on the year.

All 446 yards for the Grizzlies (2-0) came on the ground as sophomore DJ Dugar rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Johnson rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Armando Rojas’ 23-yard field goal in the first quarter was the lone score for West.

Junior Camden Repper threw three interceptions and completed 18 of 33 passes for 172 yards.

West was limited to 57 yards on the ground. Junior Kamauri Montgomery had 28 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

