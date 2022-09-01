Victoria West wants to prove it can stop the run.

West (0-1) held San Antonio Davenport to 136 yards rushing in last week’s 33-25 season-opening loss at Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors will get another chance to stop the ground game when they travel to Bible Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday to face Leander Glenn (1-0) and its run-oriented Wing-T offense.

“There’s multiple challenges,” said senior linebacker Dayshaun Huerta. “Specifically for me, this is a challenge where I’ve never seen any kind of offense in the formation they use at all.”

Glenn rushed for 275 yards on 51 carries in a 34-10 win over San Antonio Pieper last week. Sophomore Dejuan Dugar shouldered the load with 118 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Glenn’s all-purpose back rushed for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, but he’s one piece of a three-headed backfield.

Senior Jamarlyn Wilks had 73 yards and a touchdown on six carries with his lone score coming on a 59-yard run. Fellow senior Mason Johnson serves as a power back and averaged 4 yards per carry against Pieper.

“They’re typically going to be in the same spot,” said West coach Courtney Boyce, “but you still have to read your keys up front to know where the ball is going to go.”

West had its own success on the ground in Week 1, rushing for 322 yards against Davenport. Junior Kamauri Montgomery led the way with 24 carries for 192 yards in his debut at running back.

The Warriors hope they can build on Montgomery’s performance to shore up their run game.

“That was a big spark, seeing Kamauri step up and play running back,” said senior receiver D’andre Fillmore. “That’s a big deal for us. We’d like to run the ball pretty well.”

However, West struggled to find a rhythm in the air with junior Camden Repper completing 9 of 22 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions.

Fillmore, who had six catches for 85 yards, was on the other end of Repper’s 26-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Davenport game. He’s hopeful West can balance the playbook in Repper’s second start.

“We do both so we don’t let the team know what’s coming next,” Fillmore said. “It’s gonna be a fun game this week.”

Whether West is able to air it out or not will depend on Glenn’s play on defense. The Grizzlies allowed just 62 yards and one touchdown passing against Pieper.

“I think you do whatever’s best for your kids,” Boyce said. “To run or throw, sometimes it’s dictated by what the defense is doing.”

The three-hour drive to the northern Austin suburb will be West’s longest road trip of the regular season.

“This game is gonna make us better,” Boyce said. “It's a good road trip for our guys. Over the last two weeks, we've gotten better from the scrimmage to last week's game and I believe the same thing is gonna happen going into this week.”