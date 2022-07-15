Victoria West hopes it can build on a the success of spring football practices.

The Warriors were able to come out of the practices relatively unscathed, and with a definitive quarterback after the departure of Braden Luedeker, who threw for over 2,000 yards last year as a sophomore.

Now, West, which graduated 24 seniors, is relying on a decent summer of strength and conditioning, and, for the third straight year, sport-specific drills to bring the spring success full circle when fall practice starts next month.

“It’s been really important,” said senior utility player Jeremiah Baldwin. “Everyone has to be here. Honestly, we probably haven’t worked as hard as we could and we’re still trying to fill some holes. But the goal is to get better as a team and we plan on doing that now.”

In the spring, junior Camden Repper was able to show glimpses of his potential at QB while splitting reps with Baldwin.

He moved from receiver to quarterback on the JV last year as a sophomore.

During West’s annual spring game, Repper completed 11 of 19 passes for 161 yards and added 10 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Over the summer, Repper has found a connection with his receivers and running backs with the likes of Baldwin and D’Andre Fillmore anchoring the receiving corps.

“I think chemistry is important,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “I think the more you throw with each other, the better. I think the opportunity of me being able to put pressure on them in the summer can help. It gets them mentally prepared for the start of the season.”

Baldwin has worked reps under center, at receiver and as a defensive back this season.

Baldwin had 252 yards passing, 142 yards receiving and intercepted two passes as West finished with a 6-5 record last season.

Baldwin wants his teammates to know the importance of playing a number of roles.

“It makes us more versatile,” he said. “We all know different positions now, especially me. But everyone else can see that it’s possible to play more than one position and it’s totally fine if you can.”

Boyce has been encouraged with attendance in the summer, especially among incoming freshmen. Attendance has been climbing back since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll see when fall starts. I think as far as numbers look on paper, (we’ll increase),” Boyce said. “Ninth grade will definitely be picking up in comparison to the last couple of years.”

Baldwin wants to make the most of all of his reps, even in the dog days of summer.

“I know I’m not gonna get this back again,” he said. “So every practice, every workout, It’s just one less day. I try to make the best out of it and have fun.”