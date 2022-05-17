Victoria West is hoping to find clarity during its annual spring game on Wednesday.
With last year’s starting quarterback Braden Luedeker moving to Edinburg Vela, the Warriors are hoping to find their new starter before fall practices.
Luedeker completed 137 of 236 passes for 2,032 yards, rushed for 531 yards and compiled 25 total touchdowns to help the Warriors to the playoffs last year.
During the spring, incoming senior Jeremiah Baldwin and sophomore Camden Repper have split reps at the position.
West coach Courtney Boyce has enjoyed watching the two compete against each other while also helping one another grow.
The two will be able to put their growth on display at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium as West concludes its spring practices.
“I’ve seen a great deal of growth throughout this entire semester just as leaders,” Boyce said. “They’ve understood the expectations and what it means to be our quarterback and part of that group.”
D’andre Fillmore is entering his senior season and will be the unquestioned leader of West’s receiving corps.
Boyce expects Fillmore to follow in the footsteps of the leaders who guided Fillmore before.
“He’s been more vocal,” Boyce said. “No matter what, he’s gonna pat you on the back. He’s just got a really good demeanor about him.”
For the most part, Wednesday’s spring game will feature a traditional format.
West will split into two teams, and they’ll play 10-minute quarters with traditional scoring.
At halftime, the teams will get an interesting opportunity to score additional points.
Each team will send one offensive and defensive lineman on the field to try and field punts. For each catch, that team will receive one point.
Each team will also send their kicker out to attempt PATs and field goals, which will be counted for the two teams.
It’s a way for Boyce and his staff to lighten the mood after a month’s worth of practice.
“I think that’s important for us,” Boyce said. “I think it’s fun for the players, the coaching staff. I mean, they get into it. I like the competition part of it.”
