Victoria West was ready for a test.
The Warriors faced TAPPS Class 5A contender St. Joseph at the Flyer Dome on Tuesday, hoping to move past last week’s loss to El Campo.
Behind double-figure kills from three players, West knocked off St. Joseph in four sets (27-29, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16).
“It’s always great to see your team come together like you expect them to perform,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “They really controlled their ability to play and the errors on the court. We didn’t really give away a whole lot of free points.”
Senior outside hitter Avery Carlow spurred West (15-6) with a team-high 15 kills. She was followed by senior Caroline Cohen and sophomore Hannah Loest with 11 kills each.
The Warriors planned to spread out St. Joseph’s notorious block led by sophomore outside hitter Adison Ozuna.
“It gives me a lot more confidence in myself,” Carlow said. “Knowing she has a big block and knowing I can do it, it really makes me ready for (district).”
West was back to full strength with sophomore libero Jazmine Valenzuela returning to the lineup.
Valenzuela’s 20 digs helped put setters Bailey Dry and Kayden Clemons in good positions to direct the offense Tuesday evening.
Dry provided 22 assists as well as 12 digs, while Clemons added 19.
“It’s not just one person, but she’s one of the main pieces,” Dry said of Valenzuela. “She’s one of our best defensive players. She helped a lot, especially in this game against their big outside.”
It’s the third straight loss for St. Joseph (15-3) after winning its first 15 matches to start the season.
The Lady Flyers have battled injuries recently with Ozuna, junior setter Morgan Korinek and senior libero Rhiana Reyes missing time at the Goliad tournament over the weekend.
Ozuna and Korinek returned to play on Tuesday, while Reyes is still sidelined.
St. Joseph committed 46 errors on Tuesday, mostly in the backcourt during Reyes’ absence.
“We definitely need to find someone who can replace our libero while she’s out, and hopefully it’s a brief period she’s out,” said St. Joseph coach Christa Swanlund. “She really does a lot to make the team cohesive and not ball handling-wise. She’s keeping everyone involved and keeping them up after every play.”
Ozuna managed 19 kills against West, but struggled to maintain a consistent attacking rhythm at the net.
“I know she’s frustrated because she’s used to being an athletic powerhouse,” Swanlund said. “So it’s hard for her to feel how to play as she’s coming back from a minor injury. She’s still figuring out what she can do and trying to play it, maybe, a little bit safe.”
Non-District
Victoria West 3, St. Joseph 1
West 27 25 25 25
St. Joseph 29 15 18 16
Highlights: (W) Avery Carlow 15 kills, 2 dgs, 2.5 blocks; Caroline Cohen 11 kills; Hannah Loest 11 kills, 13 digs, 1.5 blocks; Emily Parker 6 kills, 3 aces; Bailey Dry 22 assists, 12 digs, 2 aces; Kayden Clemons 19 assists; Jazmine Valenzuela 20 digs, 8 assists; Daidree Zarate 13 digs, 4 kills; (SJ) Adison Ozuna 19 kills, 2 blocks; Maddie Stefka 5 kills, 4 blocks; Morgan Korinek 29 assists, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kathryn Hickman 4 blocks. Records: West 15-6; St. Joseph 15-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.