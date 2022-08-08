Jeremiah Baldwin remembers the bitter taste in his mouth when last season ended.

Victoria West was dominated in a 50-28 bi-district loss at McAllen Memorial, marking the first time in program history the Warriors lost in the opening round of the playoffs.

“It made me realize how short the football season can actually be,” said Baldwin, a senior. “It made me want to be a better leader for the other guys who are like me when I was a junior. The seniors led me and helped me enjoy the season. I want to be like that for the younger ones.”

Over the summer, the Warriors (6-5 in 2021) saw a large turnout to summer strength and conditioning. The turnout led to an easy transition on West’s first day of practice Monday.

Head coach Courtney Boyce, in his seventh year in charge, sees senior leadership during fall camp playing a pivotal role to set the tone for the season.

“I believe it’s vital,” Boyce said. “They’ve put a lot of time in here from Cade and Patti Welder (middle schools) through West High School. Now it’s their time and they’re more than ready to do it.”

West will have to fill numerous gaps before its Aug. 26 season opener against San Antonio Davenport.

Wide receiver Dion Green (1,651 all-purpose yards) and running back Kibreante Williams (933 yards) graduated, and quarterback Braden Luedeker (2,032 yards) moved to Edinburg Vela during the spring.

Defensively, linebacker Gavin Wartsbaugh and defensive back Jordan Thibodeaux graduated after combining for 195 tackles last season. Thibodeaux was also tied for the team lead in interceptions with D’andre Fillmore at six apiece.

Fillmore and Baldwin are expected to be key pieces on both sides of the ball, with Fillmore starting at receiver and cornerback and Baldwin playing all over the field.

“Fillmore’s gonna be a three-year starter with a great deal of experience,” Boyce said. “He can just add in the little details of things to the younger guys and make their transition a little easier. Same thing with Baldwin. He does a great job with that as well.”

The two will also help junior quarterback Camden Repper adjust to the varsity level, as he begins his first year directing the Warriors’ offense.

Fillmore caught a team-high 55 passes for 770 yards and six touchdowns last year, and Baldwin split time between quarterback and receiver his junior year.

Baldwin will also have help in the backfield from senior Jaxx Rangnow and junior Kamari Montgomery, who played primarily on defense last year.

Repper feels comfortable knowing he has the pieces around him to help with his transition.

“They’re very experienced,” Repper said. “I can calm my nerves because I know they'll be there to catch a pass or bring me up if I do something wrong. It’s a lot less stressful."

Repper stood out during spring practice for the Warriors and won the starting job.

But Boyce knows how important the practices and preseason scrimmage with former district foe Gregory-Portland will be in preparing his signal caller for the season.

“I think for us as a coaching staff, we want to get our quarterbacks to where what they see in the scrimmage or on game night is not the first time,” Boyce said. “Game experience is different. You give as many things like obstacles, adversity, things of that sort to prepare them for what could go on during a game.”