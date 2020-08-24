This football season means everything to Jody Ybarra.
Ybarra and the rest of his Victoria West teammates took the field Monday for the first time in more than a month, as the school district started allowing practices.
"It was so great to see the boys and practice again," said Ybarra, a senior. "Now that we're back, we just have to keep on focusing and getting better. We needed this and I'm so excited I get to come out here everyday again."
The Warriors are building themselves toward their first day in pads, which will be Sept. 7.
West head coach Courtney Boyce sees these next two weeks of sports specific practice as a spring training of sort for his team.
"Getting them back in shape is the most important thing," Boyce said. "I think a lot of them have done a good job over the last month with going and working out and that showed today. But we have to keep getting them better everyday and focusing on the basics."
Boyce is taking things day by day, and the most important thing for him is to ensure a season for his seniors.
"You just don't want to leave any stone unturned," he said. "They came out here to work and they did exactly that. I want to make sure that this is the best year possible for these guys and I'm going to try with everything in me to make sure they are safe and have a chance to play."
Chase Patek is one of those seniors. He is focused on his final season of high school football and taking advantage of the opportunity.
"I've tried to stay in the best shape I can while we couldn't practice but today was definitely a test," Patek said. "I've got to keep working on my conditioning and running my hardest. It's hot out but that's just going to make me even better."
Patek and Ybarra were voted to the team's leadership council this season.
"I've just been trying to communicate to the underclassman and always be there," Ybarra said. "I want to encourage them and help them reach that next level. If they have any questions or need any help I just want to be here and help them."
Patek will transition into a larger role in the offense this year and has big expectations for himself.
"I have to keep bringing it everyday because I want to be all-district and all-area," Patek said. I want to help this team with as many wins as possible. If we all keep getting better and pushing each other, we're going to be a very good team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.