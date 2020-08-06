Victoria West graduate Ashton Grones won’t have to worry about a change of scenery the next time he picks up his bat and glove.
He won’t need directions to the ballpark either.
Grones, who played varsity at West all four years of high school, will continue his baseball career at the University of Houston-Victoria after signing with the Jaguars on Thursday.
The Jaguars, like the Warriors, both play their home games at Riverside Stadium.
“Staying home played a huge factor,” Grones said. “All of my family and friends can come watch me play. That’s what’s most important.”
Grones found himself in a groove before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of his senior season.
He was batting .379 with eight RBI’s, two doubles, three triples and four stolen bases. He also had a fielding percentage of 1.000.
“I hope to carry it over and stay in the same groove,” he said. “Things will work out fine. My confidence will stay up.”
Grones started his high school career on the infield, but transitioned to the outfield to receive more playing time.
It didn’t take long for his game to make an impression.
“The quickest way to play more was to be in the outfield,” said Grones, who batted third and cleanup for the Warriors. “I moved there and became a starter. I hope to do the same thing at UHV and be a leader on and off the field.”
Grones earned second team all-district honors as a sophomore and honorable mention as a junior.
He also got things done in the classroom after being named to the academic all-district team three times and was a member of the National Honor Society.
“It’s good for him,” said Victoria West coach Manuel Alvarado. “He’s put a lot of hard work in to accomplish his goal. Him staying home and being close to family is good. It’s hard when kids go off, so its a good thing for him. I’m very proud of him, and we’re going to miss him next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.